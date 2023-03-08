10 Tips on how you can pet-proof your home before Holi

Holi is one of the most-awaited festivals of the year in India. The festival of colour brings out the kid in all of us. But sadly, it is particularly harmful to our pets. The bright colours used during Holi can be harmful to pets, and the loud noises can be stressful for them. To help you pet-proof your home before Holi, Mr Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly has put together some top tips to help you take care of your furry best friends.

Keep your pets indoors: The loud noises and the crowd of people during Holi can be overwhelming for pets. Keep your pets indoors during the celebrations. Create a comfortable environment for them. Create a safe space: If you cannot keep your pets indoors, create a safe space for them. This could be a room or a space in your home where your pets can feel safe and comfortable. Make sure that the space is free from any Holi colours or water. Keep Holi colours and water away from pets: Holi colours and water can be harmful to pets if ingested. Make sure that the colours and water are not accessible to pets. Use natural colours: Natural colours are safe for pets and will not harm them if ingested. Avoid using synthetic colours as they can be toxic to pets. Keep sweets away from pets: Sweets are a part of Holi celebrations. However, they can be harmful to pets if ingested. Make sure that the sweets are not accessible to pets. Keep your pets hydrated: During Holi, it is essential to keep your pets hydrated. Make sure that your pets have access to clean drinking water. You can also offer them coconut water, which is a natural electrolyte. Keep your pets away from the bonfire: Bonfires are a part of Holi celebrations. However, they can be dangerous for pets. Make sure that they are not in the vicinity of the bonfire. Use earphones: The loud noises during Holi can be stressful for pets. Use earphones to reduce the noise level. This will help your pets feel more comfortable and relaxed. Monitor your pets: Keep an eye on your pet during Holi celebrations. Make sure that they are safe and comfortable. If you notice any signs of stress or discomfort, take action immediately. Consult a veterinarian: If you have any concerns about your pets during Holi celebrations, consult a veterinarian. They will be able to provide you with advice on how to keep your pets safe and comfortable.

In conclusion, Holi is a time of joy and celebration. However, it can be stressful for pets. As a pet owner, it is essential to pet-proof your home before Holi celebrations. Keep your pets indoors, create a safe space for them, keep Holi colours and water away from pets, use natural colours, keep sweets away from pets, keep your pets hydrated, keep your pets away from the bonfire, people should use earphones, monitor your pets, and consult a veterinarian if you have any concerns. By following these tips, you can ensure that your pets are safe and comfortable during Holi celebrations.