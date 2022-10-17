Search icon
10 strong baby names for boys and girls starting with A, their meanings

Baby girls' and boys' names with A and their meanings:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Naming your child is one of the most special moments in parenthood. In India, grandparents and aunts also name the children. However, naming a baby sometimes involves a lot of discussion and debate. However, it is a lovely exercise.
 
Name is an important part of our identity. your name carries personal, cultural, personality and familial connections. Names also give a sense of who we are, from where we belong to.
 
Here’s a list of the best baby names starting with A
 
Aahan denotes the First ray of light, dawn
Aarav denotes Peaceful and calm
Advait denotes a Unique person
Akhil denotes Complete
Aarush denotes the Winter sun’s first rays
Aadya denotes Ideal, perfection.
Aakriti denotes Form, shape, nature, innocence
Aadhunika denotes Progressive, bold and new
Aanvi denotes Humane and kind
Aahana denotes the first ray of sun rays or light, dawn
