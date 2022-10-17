10 strong baby names for boys and girls starting with A, their meanings

File photo

Naming your child is one of the most special moments in parenthood. In India, grandparents and aunts also name the children. However, naming a baby sometimes involves a lot of discussion and debate. However, it is a lovely exercise.

Name is an important part of our identity. your name carries personal, cultural, personality and familial connections. Names also give a sense of who we are, from where we belong to.

Here’s a list of the best baby names starting with A

Aahan denotes the First ray of light, dawn

Aarav denotes Peaceful and calm

Advait denotes a Unique person

Akhil denotes Complete

Aarush denotes the Winter sun’s first rays

Aadya denotes Ideal, perfection.

Aakriti denotes Form, shape, nature, innocence

Aadhunika denotes Progressive, bold and new

Aanvi denotes Humane and kind

Aahana denotes the first ray of sun rays or light, dawn