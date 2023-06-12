10 modern babies names inspired by Hindu gods with their meanings

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:55 AM IST
Most parents nowadays desire a baby name that is stylish, contemporary, and modern. We've found that short and playful names dominate the 2021 Baby Girl and 2021 Baby Boy Names. However, if you want to stay true to your Hindu heritage while also sounding current, you've come to the correct place!
Naming your child is a lovely and joyful occasion. At the same time, choosing down a suitable Hindu baby name may appear difficult. It's critical to understand the meaning of the Hindu name you choose. This is due to the fact that a child's name has the ability to influence his or her personality.
As a result, many individuals consider factors like as the child's birth star, ancestor names, and even the deities they adore.
To make things easier for you, we've compiled a list of current Hindu baby boy and Hindu baby girl names. Take a look!
List of babies names inspired by Hindu gods:
- Aarav - Meaning "peaceful" or "calm"; inspired by Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.
- Ishani - Meaning "goddess"; inspired by Devi Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva.
- Advait - Meaning "unique" or "one-of-a-kind"; inspired by Lord Shiva, representing the ultimate reality of oneness.
- Aanya - Meaning "grace" or "favour"; inspired by Goddess Durga, a divine feminine power.
- Vivaan - Meaning "full of life" or "lively"; inspired by Lord Krishna, the playful and joyful avatar of Lord Vishnu.
- Riyaan - Meaning "sacred" or "blessed"; inspired by Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.
- Sanvi - Meaning "knowledge" or "wisdom"; inspired by Goddess Saraswati, the deity of learning and arts.
- Arjun - Meaning "bright" or "shining"; inspired by Arjuna, the skilled warrior and key figure in the epic Mahabharata.
- Maya - Meaning "illusion" or "magic"; inspired by Goddess Maya, a form of Goddess Lakshmi associated with wealth and abundance.
- Aryan - Meaning "noble" or "honorable"; inspired by Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe.