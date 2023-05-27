10 key takeaways from the self-help book 'Do Epic Shit' that will transform your life

Self-help books are our favorite genre as we believe learning is a lifelong process, and one can learn at any point in life. "Do Epic Shit" by Ankur Warikoo is one of them.
Do Epic Shit's author, Ankur Warikoo, has failed numerous times and has shared his entire life with us. From quitting his Ph.D. to founding Nearbuy, the writer has shared everything, which will teach you a lot about life and how to pursue your aspirations.
Every person will inevitably make mistakes and must learn from them in order to go forward in life and leave a lasting imprint. To do this, one must read a good book, adhere to a few rules, and work hard on each of its components.
Here are some of the core lessons from the book:
