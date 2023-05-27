10 key takeaways from the self-help book 'Do Epic Shit' that will transform your life

Self-help books are our favorite genre as we believe learning is a lifelong process, and one can learn at any point in life. "Do Epic Shit" by Ankur Warikoo is one of them.

Do Epic Shit's author, Ankur Warikoo, has failed numerous times and has shared his entire life with us. From quitting his Ph.D. to founding Nearbuy, the writer has shared everything, which will teach you a lot about life and how to pursue your aspirations.

Every person will inevitably make mistakes and must learn from them in order to go forward in life and leave a lasting imprint. To do this, one must read a good book, adhere to a few rules, and work hard on each of its components.

Here are some of the core lessons from the book:

Time passes every second, so whatever you want to do, start now.

Don’t get comfortable doing the same thing, try to do something new.

Life can be hard but it’s not the end of the world.

Don’t run after goals, run after habits, improve every day, goals will come after you.

It’s better to spend time with family because one day you regret it.

Compounding can take time but when it’s done, you don’t have to work again.

Start Investing as soon as you can for a better future.

Start a business because you want to start, don’t start because everyone is doing it.

Don’t be afraid of falling.

