10 exotic food recipes for dinner night on December 31

Representational image

You must have made the plan for the New Year party by now. Every person wants to welcome the New Year in a different way because new hopes and new dreams are associated with every new year. If you are organizing a New Year party at your home this time, then there is no need to be confused about the dinner recipes.

Top 10 party food that you can include in the New Year party dinner menu to impress your guests with your cooking skills.

Stuffed mushrooms- Start the first day of the New Year with your special someone with this delicious Stuffed Mushroom Recipe. It is a perfect appetizer to serve to guests at a New Year party. You can take it with any cold beverage.

Roasted prawns- This dish is best for those who like seafood at your party. These prawns are soft on the inside and very crunchy on the outside. That's why to make this dish on New Year and serve it with red chilli chutney.

Roasted brussels sprouts- This healthy and delicious side dish can be the best pair with the main course. Therefore, prepare this simple side dish and serve it to your guests at the New Year party.

Bread pizza- Unlike the traditional pizza base, this recipe uses bread slices as a base. So add a little twist to the classic pizza recipe and win over your guests with this dish.

Tandoori Chicken- Tandoori Chicken is one of the most famous chicken recipes in the world. This Mughlai cuisine is a non-veg starter dish. This juicy, soft and flavourful dish will be loved by everyone at the party. So do not forget to make this dish.

Spaghetti- When it comes to one-pot dinner meals, nothing beats spaghetti with homemade sauce. It takes only 30 minutes to prepare this delicious dish. This dish is enough to make your mouth water.

Chicken tacos- If you do not have a lot of time to prepare dinner for the New Year party dinner, then this dish is perfect. This chicken dish can be prepared in very less time. Along with this, its taste is very delicious.

Veg manchurian- It is very easy to make this recipe. To make it, fry cooked rice in soy-tomato sauce and then add fried mixed vegetable balls to it. This dish is a unique fusion of Indian and Chinese cuisine, which is loved by many. Make sure to include it in the New Year party dinner menu.

Chocolate pie- Every party is incomplete without dessert. Chocolate pie can be a good option for those who have a sweet tooth. This mouth-watering dessert can be easily prepared in very less time. Don't forget to share this recipe with your friends and family on the occasion of the new year.

New year cupcakes- Do not forget to make this traditional recipe for New Year. Make cupcakes of your favorite flavor and decorate them with colourful frosting and serve them to guests. Completing the party with this dessert after dinner can be a great way.