Homemade face packs are mixtures of natural ingredients that can be easily made at home to apply on the face for various benefits. They are a natural and cost-effective way to maintain healthy, glowing skin. Homemade face packs can be very beneficial for the skin. They are made from natural ingredients that are easily available and do not contain any harsh chemicals or preservatives that can be harmful to the skin.

10 easy homemade face packs for oily and acne-free skin:

1. Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) and Rose Water Face Pack: Mix 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti with enough rose water to form a paste. Apply on the face and leave for 15-20 minutes. This face pack helps to absorb excess oil and reduce acne.

2. Neem and Turmeric Face Pack: Grind a handful of neem leaves and mix with 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder and enough water to form a paste. Apply on the face and leave for 15-20 minutes. This face pack helps to purify and detoxify the skin.

3. Lemon and Honey Face Pack: Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply on the face and leave for 15-20 minutes. This face pack helps to remove excess oil and reduce acne.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar and Clay Face Pack: Mix 1 tablespoon of clay powder with 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and enough water to form a paste. Apply on the face and leave for 10-15 minutes. This face pack helps to balance oil production and detoxify the skin.

5. Papaya and Honey Face Pack: Mash 1/2 ripe papaya and mix with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply on the face and leave for 15-20 minutes. This face pack helps to exfoliate and reduce acne.

6. Cucumber and Yogurt Face Pack: Blend 1/2 cucumber with 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt to form a paste. Apply on the face and leave for 15-20 minutes. This face pack helps to soothe and hydrate oily skin.

7. Tea Tree Oil and Aloe Vera Face Pack: Mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Apply on the face and leave for 10-15 minutes. This face pack helps to reduce acne and inflammation.

8. Egg White and Lemon Face Pack: Beat 1 egg white with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Apply on the face and leave for 15-20 minutes. This face pack helps to tighten pores and control oil production.

9. Sandalwood and Rose Water Face Pack: Mix 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder with enough rose water to form a paste. Apply on the face and leave for 15-20 minutes. This face pack helps to reduce oiliness and soothe acne-prone skin.

10. Mint and Multani Mitti Face Pack: Grind a handful of fresh mint leaves and mix with 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti and enough water to form a paste. Apply on the face and leave for 15-20 minutes. This face pack helps to control oil production and prevent acne.

Overall, homemade face packs are a safe and effective way to take care of the skin without spending a lot of money on expensive skincare products. However, it's important to patch test any new ingredients before using them on the face to avoid any allergic reactions.