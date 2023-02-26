10 creative ideas to give your home a new look on small budget

Representational image

Rearrange your furniture: A simple way to change the look of your home without spending any money is by rearranging your furniture. Try moving pieces around to create a new focal point or to open up space.

Add some plants: Plants are an inexpensive way to add life and color to your home. You can find affordable plants at your local nursery or even grocery store. They not only look great but also help purify the air in your home.

Paint a feature wall: Painting a single wall is an easy way to add a pop of color to your home. Choose a bold color that complements your existing decor, or opt for a neutral tone for a more subtle effect.

Replace light fixtures: Switching out old light fixtures can give your home an instant update. Look for affordable options at home improvement stores or online.

Add artwork: Artwork can transform a space and make it feel more personalized. You can find affordable prints online, or create your own DIY artwork.

Update your curtains or blinds: Changing your window treatments can make a big impact on the look and feel of your home. Look for affordable options at home goods stores or online.

Swap out throw pillows: New throw pillows can give your couch or bed a fresh look. Look for affordable options at discount stores or online.

DIY shelving: Adding DIY shelving is a budget-friendly way to add storage and style to your home. You can use inexpensive materials like wood planks and brackets to create custom shelving.

Rearrange your accessories: Simply changing the placement of your accessories can give your home a new look. Try grouping items in a different way or moving them to a new location.

Add a rug: A new rug can instantly update the look of a room. Look for affordable options at discount stores or online. A rug can also help define a space and add warmth and texture to your home.