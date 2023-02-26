Search icon
10 beauty benefits of baking soda you must know

Know here some amazing unknown benefits of baking soda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

10 beauty benefits of baking soda you must know
Beauty benefits of baking soda| Photo: Pixabay

Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is a white crystalline powder that is commonly used as a leavening agent in baking. When baking soda is combined with acidic ingredients such as vinegar, lemon juice, or buttermilk, it releases carbon dioxide gas, which causes dough or batter to rise.

Apart from its use in baking, baking soda has a variety of other household uses. It can be used as a natural cleaning agent, a deodorizer, a mild abrasive, and as a remedy for various health issues, such as heartburn and insect bites.

However, it's important to note that baking soda should be used with care and in moderation, as excessive consumption or use can cause health problems such as electrolyte imbalances and skin irritation. It's also important to avoid using baking soda on certain materials, such as aluminum and marble, as it can cause damage.

Baking soda has several potential beauty benefits, including:

  1. Exfoliation: Exfoliation with baking soda is a common and effective way to remove dead skin cells and improve the texture of your skin.
  2. Blackhead removal: Its grainy texture can help unclog pores and remove blackheads from the skin.
  3. Teeth whitening: Baking soda can help whiten teeth by removing surface stains caused by coffee, tea, and other substances.
  4. Deodorant: Its alkaline properties can help neutralize body odor, making it a useful ingredient in natural deodorants.
  5. Foot soak: Adding baking soda to a foot soak can help soothe and soften feet, as well as neutralize odors.
  6. Hair cleanser: Baking soda can help remove excess oil and product buildup from the hair, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed.
  7. Acne treatment: Its antibacterial properties can help kill acne-causing bacteria, making it a potentially effective acne treatment.
  8. Sunburn relief: Baking soda can help soothe sunburned skin and reduce inflammation.
  9. Hand cleanser: Mixing baking soda with water can create a natural hand cleanser that can help remove dirt and grime.
  10. Nail cleaner: Baking soda can help remove stains and discoloration from nails, leaving them looking brighter and cleaner.

It's important to note that while baking soda can offer several potential beauty benefits, it should always be used in moderation and with caution to avoid irritation or damage to the skin or hair.

