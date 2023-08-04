Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3054591
HomePhotos

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Check here to see who was honoured at the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 04, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

In its second season, the Zee National Achievers Awards honoured outstanding contributions made by people and organisations from various industries. On Friday, 28 July, the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 event took place at The Lalit in New Delhi and featured remarks from guests of honour, panel discussions and an awards presentation.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, attended the celebration as the chief guest. Kumar Sanu, a seasoned artist, served as the honoree. Nushrat Bharucha, a well-known actress, was also a highlighted guest at the celebration. Check here to see who was honoured at the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023.

 

1. Laxmi Aggarwal

Laxmi Aggarwal
1/8

Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Aggarwal received award for influencing voice of social change

 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Saloni and Subham Gaur

Saloni and Subham Gaur
2/8

Saloni and Subham Gaur, siblings and fairly popular on social media, got innovative content creators awards.



3. Rashmeet Kaur

Rashmeet Kaur
3/8

In the category impactful voice in contemporary music, Rashmeet Kaur who is a Bollywood singer known for Jee karda, Ghana kasoota received the honour. 

 



4. Maheep Singh

Maheep Singh
4/8

Well-known TV and theatre face, Maheep Singh was presented with distinct voice in stand-up comedy award. 



5. Aditi Maheshwari

Aditi Maheshwari
5/8

Vaani Publication's Aditi Maheshwari received the Literary Entrepreneurship award. 



6. Prof. (Dr) Najma Akhtar

Prof. (Dr) Najma Akhtar
6/8

Prof. (Dr) Najma Akhtar, Jamia VC, was recognised for Visionary leadership in education award.



7. Dr Keshav Naithani

Dr Keshav Naithani
7/8

Dr Keshav Naithani, HOD, Max Super Speciality Dentistry, philanthropist, who organises free camps all over the country was presented with Medical philanthropy award. 



8. Ritesh Malik

Ritesh Malik
8/8

For his exemplary contribution in hospitality, Ritesh Malik who is owner of Anardana chain of hotels and a young entrepreneur was recognised. 



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral
Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
17-year-old NEET student from UP found dead in Kota, 17th case so far
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.