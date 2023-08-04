Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Check here to see who was honoured at the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023.
In its second season, the Zee National Achievers Awards honoured outstanding contributions made by people and organisations from various industries. On Friday, 28 July, the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 event took place at The Lalit in New Delhi and featured remarks from guests of honour, panel discussions and an awards presentation.
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, attended the celebration as the chief guest. Kumar Sanu, a seasoned artist, served as the honoree. Nushrat Bharucha, a well-known actress, was also a highlighted guest at the celebration. Check here to see who was honoured at the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023.
1. Laxmi Aggarwal
Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Aggarwal received award for influencing voice of social change
2. Saloni and Subham Gaur
Saloni and Subham Gaur, siblings and fairly popular on social media, got innovative content creators awards.
3. Rashmeet Kaur
In the category impactful voice in contemporary music, Rashmeet Kaur who is a Bollywood singer known for Jee karda, Ghana kasoota received the honour.
4. Maheep Singh
Well-known TV and theatre face, Maheep Singh was presented with distinct voice in stand-up comedy award.
5. Aditi Maheshwari
Vaani Publication's Aditi Maheshwari received the Literary Entrepreneurship award.
6. Prof. (Dr) Najma Akhtar
Prof. (Dr) Najma Akhtar, Jamia VC, was recognised for Visionary leadership in education award.
7. Dr Keshav Naithani
Dr Keshav Naithani, HOD, Max Super Speciality Dentistry, philanthropist, who organises free camps all over the country was presented with Medical philanthropy award.
8. Ritesh Malik
For his exemplary contribution in hospitality, Ritesh Malik who is owner of Anardana chain of hotels and a young entrepreneur was recognised.