Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Check here to see who was honoured at the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023.

In its second season, the Zee National Achievers Awards honoured outstanding contributions made by people and organisations from various industries. On Friday, 28 July, the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 event took place at The Lalit in New Delhi and featured remarks from guests of honour, panel discussions and an awards presentation.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, attended the celebration as the chief guest. Kumar Sanu, a seasoned artist, served as the honoree. Nushrat Bharucha, a well-known actress, was also a highlighted guest at the celebration. Check here to see who was honoured at the Zee National Achievers Awards 2023.