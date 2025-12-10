What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone

Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, murdered his own mother, played football with severed heads, was killed by...

THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...

IPL 2026 auction: Spinners, all-rounders, overseas stars in demand; but can anyone get close to Rishabh Pant's record price?

Why may BJP's Vande Mataram pitch backfire ahead of West Bengal Election 2025?

'Jharkhand now has to...': CM Hemant Soren reveals vision for state as it completes 25 yrs

DGCA summon IndiGo CEO, orders him to present 'comprehensive data' on flight disruption, checks at 11 airports, know details

Virat Kohli takes ICC ODI rankings by storm, closes in on Rohit Sharma's No. 1 spot; three Indians break into top five

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire

China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou

Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs...

Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i

Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...

Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season

The Yule Log is a Christmas cake shaped like a log, filled with cream and decorated with chocolate and festive toppings.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 10, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

1.What is a Yule log cake?

What is a Yule log cake?
1

A Yule Log cake, also known as Buche de Noel, is a holiday dessert that is made to look like a log. It is composed of sponge, cream and chocolate frosting, and is further enhanced with decorative toppings that make it an attractive and tasty centrepiece for the festive season.

Advertisement

2.What’s inside the cake?

What’s inside the cake?
2

The Yule Log cake consists of a tender sponge that is rolled up with cream or jam, coated with chocolate frosting and garnished with holiday decorations such as sugar, nuts, or fruits.

3.How to make it

How to make it
3

For making a Yule Log cake, the first step is to bake a thin sponge and then roll it while it is still warm. Next, fill it with either cream or jam, then roll it back. Frost the cake with chocolate icing to simulate bark and place Christmas decorations such as powdered sugar, nuts, or berries on top.

4.Why it’s special

Why it’s special
4

The Yule Log cake is a holiday treat that not only covers an old Christmas custom but also presents it in a merry and festive manner, with wonderful decoration and taste.

Also read: From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic

TRENDING NOW

5.Quick baking tips

Quick baking tips
5

Use a shallow tray so the sponge rolls easily, and do this while still hot to prevent fissures. Go for buttercream or whipped cream as the filling and make the decoration with powdered sugar, nuts, or berries, very simple for a nice festive appearance.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire
China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou
Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs...
Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to
Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, murdered his own mother, played football with severed heads, was killed by...
Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...
THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Dhurandhar: Can Akshaye Khanna-starrer beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was
What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season
Yule log cake: Know its history, festive significance and step-by-step recipe
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, kn
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement