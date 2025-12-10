What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season

China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone
Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, murdered his own mother, played football with severed heads, was killed by...
THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...
IPL 2026 auction: Spinners, all-rounders, overseas stars in demand; but can anyone get close to Rishabh Pant's record price?
Why may BJP's Vande Mataram pitch backfire ahead of West Bengal Election 2025?
'Jharkhand now has to...': CM Hemant Soren reveals vision for state as it completes 25 yrs
DGCA summon IndiGo CEO, orders him to present 'comprehensive data' on flight disruption, checks at 11 airports, know details
Virat Kohli takes ICC ODI rankings by storm, closes in on Rohit Sharma's No. 1 spot; three Indians break into top five
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Dec 10, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
1.What is a Yule log cake?
A Yule Log cake, also known as Buche de Noel, is a holiday dessert that is made to look like a log. It is composed of sponge, cream and chocolate frosting, and is further enhanced with decorative toppings that make it an attractive and tasty centrepiece for the festive season.
2.What’s inside the cake?
The Yule Log cake consists of a tender sponge that is rolled up with cream or jam, coated with chocolate frosting and garnished with holiday decorations such as sugar, nuts, or fruits.
3.How to make it
For making a Yule Log cake, the first step is to bake a thin sponge and then roll it while it is still warm. Next, fill it with either cream or jam, then roll it back. Frost the cake with chocolate icing to simulate bark and place Christmas decorations such as powdered sugar, nuts, or berries on top.
4.Why it’s special
The Yule Log cake is a holiday treat that not only covers an old Christmas custom but also presents it in a merry and festive manner, with wonderful decoration and taste.
Also read: From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
5.Quick baking tips
Use a shallow tray so the sponge rolls easily, and do this while still hot to prevent fissures. Go for buttercream or whipped cream as the filling and make the decoration with powdered sugar, nuts, or berries, very simple for a nice festive appearance.