2 . Mona Patel

Indian billionaire and philanthropist Mona Patel turned heads at the Met Gala 2024 with her kinetic dress designed by Iris Van Herpen. The nude and gold-toned masterpiece, perfectly aligned with the theme “The Garden of Time,” became one of the event’s standout looks. Patel’s association with renowned stylist Law Roach further cemented her status as a global fashion icon. Her Met Gala debut not only highlighted her style but also her ability to seamlessly merge art and fashion.