World Tourism Day 2022: 5 offbeats places to visit in India

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27. The day focuses on the promotion of tourism in various parts of the world. Started by the United Nations World Trade Organisation (UNWTO), the day has been celebrated since 1980. It marks the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO status on 27 September 1970.
Today on World Tourism Day, we will tell you five offbeats places in India that you can visit this year.
1. Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is an offbeat place that is prominent for its spectacular lush green mountains and wide varieties of floras. It is located in the Lower Subansiri district.
Apart from its picturesque valley, the place is also famous for hosting the Ziro Festival of Music, which attracts a lot of travelling enthusiasts.
2. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya
A must-visit place for nature lovers, a small village in Meghalaya, Mawlynnong is home to an eco-friendly village community. Hailed as the cleanest village in Asia, Mawlynnong in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya has waterfalls, caves, and bridges to explore.
One of the major attractions is the Living Roots Bridge created out of the roots of the trees.
3. Majuli in Assam
Majuli is the world’s largest river island which is known for its pollution-free and refreshing environment. The island is also known for the festivals and Assamese architecture which makes it a must-visit. (Photo: Twitter)
4. Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh
Though Himachal Pradesh has several beautiful places to visit and is a great place for a vacation, there are still several pockets that are left unexplored by many tourists. One such place is the Tirthan Valley, the offbeat hill station a paradise for travellers. (Photo: Twitter)
5. Dharchula in Uttarakhand
Surrounded by lush green mountains, falls and farms, Dharchula is a petite town nestled in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. - the beauty of this place is untapped and is worth witnessing.
Dhwaj Temple, Narayan Ashram, Kali River and Om Parvat should be visited to enjoy the best scenic views. Best time to visit - June to October