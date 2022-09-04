World samosa day: 5 unknown facts about world samosa day

Samosas are delightful fried pyramid-shaped dishes filled with onion, peas, potatoes, cheese, and several other filling options.
September 5 is World Samosa Day, dedicated only to the crunchy, greasy delicacy. This day in honour of samosa is observed all over the world. World Samosa Day was first observed in the year 2016.
Despite popular beliefs, samosas did not originate in India where it enjoys extreme popularity. It originated in the Middle East sometime before the 10th century. It was brought to India by traders around the 13th and 14th centuries. Today, samosas are so well loved in India that they can be found anywhere, from roads to fancy restaurants.
1. Ingredients in samosa
For all those who are thinking that this is a very fatty snack, then let us get this clear. If made with good quality ingredients, Samosa has around 300 calories and just less than 20 grams of fat and over 30 grams of carbohydrates. Yeah, it definitely is not a guilt snack.
2. Royalty of samosa
Back in the 13th-century, Samosa used to be eaten by royalty. In India, they used to be eaten by great princes and noblemen usually as part of a massive feast. In Arab and Middle Eastern countries, they also used to be eaten by great kings and princes.
3. Battuta about samosa
In 1334, the renowned traveller Ibn Battuta wrote about the samosa: “minced meat cooked with almonds, pistachios, onions and spices placed inside a thin envelop of wheat and deep-fried in ghee”. And the samosa obtained a royal stamp with its inclusion in the Ain-i-Akbari which declared that among dishes cooked with wheat there is the qutab, “which the people of Hind called the sanbusa”.
4. Different names of samosa
It is known with the following different names: Samsa, somsa, sambosak, sambusa, samoosa, singada, samuza, sambosa, somasi, somas.
5. Triangle shaped samosa
In some places Samosa is served with Chola, in states like Maharashtra, you can get Samosa Paav as well. In the Turkish-speaking nations where it is called Samsa (& variants), it is made both in half-moon shapes and triangles.