World samosa day: 5 unknown facts about world samosa day

September 5 is World Samosa Day, dedicated only to the crunchy, greasy delicacy. This day in honour of samosa is observed all over the world. World Samosa Day was first observed in the year 2016.

Samosas are delightful fried pyramid-shaped dishes filled with onion, peas, potatoes, cheese, and several other filling options. They are extremely popular in India, Egypt, South Africa and the Middle East.

Despite popular beliefs, samosas did not originate in India where it enjoys extreme popularity. It originated in the Middle East sometime before the 10th century. It was brought to India by traders around the 13th and 14th centuries. Today, samosas are so well loved in India that they can be found anywhere, from roads to fancy restaurants.