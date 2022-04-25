World Malaria Day 2022: Everything you need to know to fight the disease

Malaria is a vector-borne disease and is caused by a parasitic protozoan (single-celled micro-organisms).
While we are struggling to combat the infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19, we mustn’t forget the existence of other diseases too. Today i.e. April 25 is marked as the World Malaria Day.
Malaria is a vector-borne disease and is caused by a parasitic protozoan (single-celled micro-organisms). There are five types of parasites that cause malaria. These micro-organisms are dependent on the host for their survival.
It is important to know that the deadliest, but preventable, malaria parasite is known as Plasmodium Falciparum.
Also, READ: Beat the heat with these 4 food items in your diet keeping you cool this summer
These parasites get transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. The infected mosquito sucks the blood of a human to feed its eggs and concurrently injects the victim with malarial parasites.
After entering the body, the parasite travels to the liver and reproduces there. Thereafter, it enters the blood stream where it bursts and ruptures several blood cells.
1. Here are the symptoms of Malaria
Symptoms of malaria are usually seen between 10 days to 4 weeks after getting infected. These include:
1. Shaking chills that can range from moderate to severe
2. High fever, nausea and headaches
3. Diarrhoea, vomiting
4. Anaemia
5. Muscle pain and profuse sweating
6. Convulsions
7. Bloody stools
2. Diagnosis and treatment of Malaria
1. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that all cases suspected of malaria must be confirmed with a parasite-based diagnostic testing before administering medical treatment.
2. The main objective of treatment is to ensure a rapid and complete elimination of the Plasmodium parasite so that there is no progression in the patient’s body.
3. As of now, the only approved vaccine is RTS, S, known by the brand name Mosquirix.
3. Here’s how to prevent Malaria
1. Use insecticide-treated mosquito nets and insecticide spray
2. According to WHO, use of artemisinin-based combination therapy can help to treat the disease.
3. Consult a doctor when visiting to a place where malaria is common
4. Take prescribed medicine to avoid getting infection.