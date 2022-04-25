World Malaria Day 2022: Everything you need to know to fight the disease

While we are struggling to combat the infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19, we mustn’t forget the existence of other diseases too. Today i.e. April 25 is marked as the World Malaria Day.

Malaria is a vector-borne disease and is caused by a parasitic protozoan (single-celled micro-organisms). There are five types of parasites that cause malaria. These micro-organisms are dependent on the host for their survival.

It is important to know that the deadliest, but preventable, malaria parasite is known as Plasmodium Falciparum.

Also, READ: Beat the heat with these 4 food items in your diet keeping you cool this summer

These parasites get transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. The infected mosquito sucks the blood of a human to feed its eggs and concurrently injects the victim with malarial parasites.

After entering the body, the parasite travels to the liver and reproduces there. Thereafter, it enters the blood stream where it bursts and ruptures several blood cells.