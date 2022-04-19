World Liver Day 2022: 5 food items to keep the organ healthy

Liver performs a variety of essential tasks, from producing proteins, cholesterol and bile to storing vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates.
Today is World Liver Day 2022. This day is observed on April 19 every year to create awareness about diseases related to the liver. The liver is a powerhouse of an organ and is the second largest and one of the most complex organs in the body.
It performs a variety of essential tasks, ranging from producing proteins, cholesterol, and bile to storing vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates. It also breaks down toxins like alcohol, medications and natural byproducts of metabolism. Keeping your liver in good shape is important for maintaining healthy body.
Here we talk about 5 best foods to eat to keep your liver healthy.
1. Coffee/Tea
Coffee is good to promote liver health. Studies have shown that drinking coffee lowers the risk of liver diseases like cirrhosis or permanent liver damage. These benefits seem to stem from its ability to prevent the buildup of fat and collagen, two of the main markers of liver disease.
Coffee also decreases inflammation and increases levels of the antioxidant glutathione. Antioxidants neutralize harmful free radicals, which are produced naturally in the body and can damage cells
Drinking green tea, which is high in antioxidants improved liver enzyme levels and may also help reduce oxidative stress and fat deposits in the liver. One study in mice found that black tea extract reversed many of the negative effects of a high fat diet on the liver, as well as improved blood markers of liver health.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Grapes
Grapes, especially red and purple grapes, contain a variety of beneficial plant compounds. The most famous one is resveratrol, which has a number of health benefits. Many animal studies have shown that grapes and grape juice can benefit the liver.
Studies have found that they can have various benefits, including lowering inflammation, preventing damage, and increasing antioxidant levels.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Beetroot juice
Beetroot juice is a source of nitrates and antioxidants called betalains, which may benefit heart health and reduce oxidative damage and inflammation.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Nuts
Nuts are high in fats, nutrients like the antioxidant vitamin E and beneficial plant compounds. This composition is responsible for several health benefits, especially for heart health, but also potentially for the liver.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Olive oil
Olive oil is considered a healthy fat because of its many health benefits, including positive effects on heart and metabolic health. However, it also has positive effects on the liver as adding it to your diet helps in less fat accumulation and better blood flow in the liver.
(Image Source: Pixabay)