World Liver Day 2022: 5 food items to keep the organ healthy

Liver performs a variety of essential tasks, from producing proteins, cholesterol and bile to storing vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates.

Today is World Liver Day 2022. This day is observed on April 19 every year to create awareness about diseases related to the liver. The liver is a powerhouse of an organ and is the second largest and one of the most complex organs in the body.

It performs a variety of essential tasks, ranging from producing proteins, cholesterol, and bile to storing vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates. It also breaks down toxins like alcohol, medications and natural byproducts of metabolism. Keeping your liver in good shape is important for maintaining healthy body.

Read | DNA Explainer: What we know so far about mystery liver disease affecting children

Here we talk about 5 best foods to eat to keep your liver healthy.