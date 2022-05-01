World Laughter Day 2022: History, significance, ways to add laughter in life

The World Laughter Day is celebrated to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits since 1998.
The World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May. This year, the annual event is being celebrated on May 1. In 2021, the World Laughter Day was celebrated on May 2.
This day is celebrated to raise awareness about laughter and its many healing benefits since 1998.
1. When was the World Laughter Day celebrated first?
The World Laughter Day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998 in Mumbai, India. It was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.
Interestingly, Dr. Kataria was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement by the facial feedback hypothesis, which states that a person's facial expressions can have an effect on their emotions.
As laughter is considered to be the best medicine for all kinds of illnesses, this day is a great way to encourage people to be happy and enjoy humor. As per experts, humor helps one to increase retention of information in academic or professional settings due to the mental connections between the information and emotional responses.
2. What is the celebration of World Laughter Day aimed at?
The World Laughter Day promotes the thousands of community groups around the globe, which are commonly known as Laughter Clubs. These groups regularly practice simple intentional laughter techniques that promote wellness and overall well-being of all.
The celebration of World Laughter Day is a positive manifestation of world peace and is aimed at creating a global consciousness of brotherhood and friendship via laughter. It is most often celebrated by gatherings of people in public places with the sole purpose of laughing.
These days, Laughter Clubs have become increasingly popular. Many old people can be spotted participating in laughter exercises in parks.
Notably, laughter is a medicine that can work for people of age groups and should be practised by all.
3. Ways to celebrate laughter