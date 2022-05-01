World Laughter Day 2022: History, significance, ways to add laughter in life

1/3

The World Laughter Day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998 in Mumbai, India. It was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.

Interestingly, Dr. Kataria was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement by the facial feedback hypothesis, which states that a person's facial expressions can have an effect on their emotions.

As laughter is considered to be the best medicine for all kinds of illnesses, this day is a great way to encourage people to be happy and enjoy humor. As per experts, humor helps one to increase retention of information in academic or professional settings due to the mental connections between the information and emotional responses.