World Hepatitis Day 2022: Know all about the viral disease

On World Hepatitis Day 2022, know all about the liver disease.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 27, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 to raise awareness about the serious liver disease that is caused due to bacteria, viruses or parasites. Initially, this day was observed on May 19 which was later moved to July 28 in 2010. 

1. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
1/4

Hepatitis virus has five commonly known strains: Type A, B, C, D. 

 

2. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
2/4

All viruses of Hepatitis affect the liver but there are some key differences in origin, transmission and severity of the disease. 

 

3. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
3/4

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the disease. The day also remembers the victims of hepatitis.

 

4. Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI
4/4

The World Hepatitis Alliance was founded in the year 2007, and the first community-organised World Hepatitis Day was observed in 2008. 

 

