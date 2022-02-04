World Cancer Day 2022: Know the role of Vitamin D in cancer prevention

While studying the effects, majority of research found a protective relationship between sufficient vitamin D status and lower risk of cancer.
World Cancer Day 2022: In recent years some studies have suggested that vitamin D is effective in lowering the risk of cancer in humans. But do you know how did this idea crop up among researchers? Some decades ago scientists noticed that people living in sunnier parts of the world had lower rates of cancer and fewer deaths from the disease than others.
To understand this difference better, researchers started studying the effects of vitamin D in human body. Vitamin D is a nutrient that the body makes when sunlight hits the skin. The majority of studies found a protective relationship between sufficient vitamin D status and lower risk of cancer.
1. Vitamin D likely to reduce cancer incidence and mortality
After years of research, there are still no definite answers about whether it can prevent cancer or play a role in its treatment. But some evidence suggests that efforts to improve vitamin D in the body could reduce cancer incidence and mortality, with few or no adverse effects.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Vitamin D effective in colorectal cancer
Scientists have done different research on the role of vitamin D in colorectal cancer. Though the results are not totally consistent, a number of studies found that higher levels of vitamin D are linked with a lower chance of getting the disease.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Vitamin D may lower the odds of getting breast cancer
Vitamin D may lower some women's odds of getting breast cancer, but research shows it doesn't prevent breast cancer overall. Women who are low on vitamin D to begin with may get more benefits from taking it than others. Among women in the early stages of the disease, those low on vitamin D were more likely to have cancer come back later than women with normal levels. The low-vitamin D women also had a greater chance of dying from the disease.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Vitamin D does not lower chances for several kinds of cancer
There isn't enough evidence to recommend vitamin D for every form of the disease. When scientists reviewed the results of several studies, they found that vitamin D does not seem to lower the odds for several kinds of cancer, including stomach cancer, prostate cancer or cancer of the esophagus.
(Image Source: IANS)
5. Dietary vitamin D comes from foods like milk, juices, breakfast cereals
Most people get at least some of the vitamin D they need through sunlight exposure. Dietary sources of vitamin D include fatty fish, fish liver oil, and eggs. Most dietary vitamin D comes from foods such as milk, juices and breakfast cereals. Vitamin D can also be obtained through dietary supplements.
(Image Source: Pixabay)