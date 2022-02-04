World Cancer Day 2022: Know the role of Vitamin D in cancer prevention

World Cancer Day 2022: In recent years some studies have suggested that vitamin D is effective in lowering the risk of cancer in humans. But do you know how did this idea crop up among researchers? Some decades ago scientists noticed that people living in sunnier parts of the world had lower rates of cancer and fewer deaths from the disease than others.

To understand this difference better, researchers started studying the effects of vitamin D in human body. Vitamin D is a nutrient that the body makes when sunlight hits the skin. The majority of studies found a protective relationship between sufficient vitamin D status and lower risk of cancer.