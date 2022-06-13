World Blood Donor Day 2022: History, significance, theme to spread awareness on June 14

World Blood Donor Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 14 to honour the contribution of voluntary and unpaid blood donors.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14 to spread awareness and draw attention to the importance of blood donation, and the need for safe blood and blood products for the purpose of transfusion.

The day is also observed to honour the contribution of voluntary and unpaid blood donors.

Blood is an important component for treating patients suffering from various kinds of problems. Women giving birth need blood so that childbirth is healthy.

The day is marked as an opportunity to seek action from governments and national health authorities and demand adequate resources to manage the need for blood for medical treatment.