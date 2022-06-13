World Blood Donor Day 2022: History, significance, theme to spread awareness on June 14

World Blood Donor Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 14 to honour the contribution of voluntary and unpaid blood donors.
World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14 to spread awareness and draw attention to the importance of blood donation, and the need for safe blood and blood products for the purpose of transfusion.
The day is also observed to honour the contribution of voluntary and unpaid blood donors.
Blood is an important component for treating patients suffering from various kinds of problems. Women giving birth need blood so that childbirth is healthy.
The day is marked as an opportunity to seek action from governments and national health authorities and demand adequate resources to manage the need for blood for medical treatment.
1. What is the significance of World Blood Donor Day?
Blood is necessary for many medical procedures across the globe. The low-income and middle-income nations often experience a shortage of blood. Hence, it is important to donate blood if you can.
World Blood Donor Day is observed to support and spread awareness about national blood transfusion services, blood donation campaigns and programmes that take place at both the local and national level.
The World Blood Donor Day 2022 will be hosted by Mexico through National Blood Centre on June 14.
2. What is the history of World Blood Donor Day?
The World Health Organisation (WHO) observed the first World Blood Donor Day in 2004 to encourage all countries to acknowledge the selfless effort of blood donors who come ahead to save the life of other people.
The day marks the birth anniversary of Nobel Prize awardee Karl Landsteiner. Born on 14 June 1868, Karl received the award for his contribution to health science by discovering the ABO blood group system.
3. What is the theme of World Blood Donor Day 2022?
The theme for the World Blood Donor Day is finalised by the World Health Organisation every year. This year, the slogan for the day is ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity’. Join the effort and save lives.
This theme focuses on those who voluntarily donate blood to save lives and enhance solidarity within communities.