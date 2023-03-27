Search icon
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have

Check out the different and most attractive types of heels to wear.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 27, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

High heels are a woman's best friend!

The right kind of shoe can boost your confidence, transform your look
The only question is which one is best for you? Most of us can probably differentiate between only two or three different types of heels. When choosing shoes, these are the different types of heels you should know. We have listed some such information below for you, so you can be sure that the word fashion has got you covered. When choosing your next pair of shoes, these are the different types of heels you should know about.

1. Pumps

Pumps are a classic shoe heels that every girl should own at least one pair. You will see how a set of black or nude pumps will become your favourite all-rounder. It can be easily worn with a pair of jeans or any social function. You can even wear it with a cocktail dress.

2. Platform heels

It also adds comfort and a few more inches to your heel height. Platform heels are best worn for nights out and other off-the-clock occasions.

3. Mule heels

You will feel confident and comfortable wearing Mule Heels. You can wear them for a long time without any hesitation.

4. Wadge

We'll admit that the words comfort and heels don't usually go very well together, but as far as tall shoes go, wedge heels are champions in that category. Evenly distributed cushioning weight for a comfortable walking experience and a fashionable look.

5. Stiletto heel

This stiletto heel is considered to be the most attractive. However, with a height of three to four inches and an ultra-slim heel, these babies are not for inexperienced walkers.

6. Block heels

Block heels not only look super stylish, but a solid heel also distributes your body weight differently than a thin heel. Thus, they take some of the pressure off the front of your foot, resulting in a more comfortable stand.

