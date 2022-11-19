Search icon
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy

Winter skincare tips for men: Take a little more care of your skin than usual. Check out 5 tips below.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 19, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

Winter has come, and your skin may struggle through the harsh cold. During this time, your skin is prone to dry out and feel scratchy or flaky if not tended to properly.

And if you are a man, your naturally tough and firm skin can easily turn itchy if not taken care of. Hence, it is time to take a little more care of your skin than usual. Check out 5 easy steps to protect your skin from succumbing to the cold.

1. Use a mild face wash

Using a strong face wash during winter may leave your skin dry. Hence, use a milder face wash to keep your skin clean, without drying it out as winters require the skin to be pampered a bit. (Photo: Pixabay)  

2. Apply a thick moisturizer

Lower temperatures require moisturizers which act deep enough into the skin to keep it supple and smooth the whole day. Hence, choosing one with a thick texture is the way to go. (Photo: Pixabay)

READ | Happy International Men’s Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages to appreciate the men in our lives

3. Use sunscreen in winter as well

While the sun may not be visible all too often during peak winters, it doesn’t mean the harmful UVA and UVB rays it emanates have stopped existing too. 

Avoid going out without sunscreens. Prefer a product which also has moisturizing elements like Shea Butter or Jojoba Oil.

(Photo: Pixabay)

4. Use lotion on your body

When it comes to skincare, some body parts tend to get neglected often. Your elbows, neck and kneecaps require just as much attention as your face.

Don’t forget to give them their daily skin nutrition by using a cream-based body lotion, you’ll be thankful the whole day long. (Photo: Pixabay)

5. Shave where it waves

Shaving against the direction of your facial hair can cause unnecessary strain on the skin and make it prone to cuts. Shave in the direction they are growing, it’s both safe and better for keeping the skin smooth.

Also, use cream-based products for an after-shave, as solutions tend to have a drying effect on the skin. (Photo: Pixabay)

(With inputs from ANI)

