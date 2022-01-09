Winter skincare: 5 easy ways to prevent acne breakout in chilly weather

Take a look at these basic, easy-to-implement methods for preventing acne breakouts over the winter.
Winters are accompanied by dry skin, which leads to an increase in sebum production, according to dermatologists. Sebum is a waxy, oily material produced by the sebaceous glands in the body. Because our skin becomes drier in the winter, our bodies secrete an overabundance of sebum, which can cause cells to clump together. This might cause skin pores to clog and acne outbreaks.
Winter acne, fortunately, is both treatable and preventative. Over-the-counter acne remedies such as clear gels, anti-acne soaps, and acne facewash, for example, can help you achieve faultless and immaculate skin. However, because prevention is better than treatment, you should follow the guidelines below to keep your skin healthy and acne breakouts at bay.
1. Drink Plenty of Water
As a result, the main cause of acne in the winter is a decrease in water consumption. Because of the cold winter weather, our skin becomes dry. Please drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and flush the toxins out of your system.
2. Use The Right Products
When oily skin combines with oily lotion, it clogs pores and leads to breakouts. Make sure you're using products that are right for your skin type. Your skincare products should be able to keep the natural oils and moisture in your skin. Peels, masks, and any other alcohol-based products should be avoided.
3. Moisturize Well
Moisturizers can help to fight the dryness of winter. Keeping your skin hydrated is especially important during the winter months since the dryness and stiffness of your skin makes it more susceptible to infections, acne and blemishes.
4. Eat Nutritious Food
Meals or supplements containing omega-3 or omega-6 fatty acids, such as fish oil and flaxseed oil, can help when your skin is prone to acne.
5. Workout
Exercising increases the amount of oxygen in the body, which helps to maintain the skin healthy and radiant. It will also assist you in staying warm and active.