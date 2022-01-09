Winter skincare: 5 easy ways to prevent acne breakout in chilly weather

Winters are accompanied by dry skin, which leads to an increase in sebum production, according to dermatologists. Sebum is a waxy, oily material produced by the sebaceous glands in the body. Because our skin becomes drier in the winter, our bodies secrete an overabundance of sebum, which can cause cells to clump together. This might cause skin pores to clog and acne outbreaks.

Winter acne, fortunately, is both treatable and preventative. Over-the-counter acne remedies such as clear gels, anti-acne soaps, and acne facewash, for example, can help you achieve faultless and immaculate skin. However, because prevention is better than treatment, you should follow the guidelines below to keep your skin healthy and acne breakouts at bay.