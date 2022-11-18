'Winter is here': Check 5 reasons why you should add dry fruits as a part of your diet

5 amazing benefits of including dry fruits in winter diet.
The beginning of winter is an exciting time because we get to enjoy the sun's warm beams in chilly mornings and celebrate the year's conclusion with festive delights. Winter, however, also has its problems. This time of year is characterised by abrupt weather changes, a dry atmosphere, and an increase in coughs and colds. By including healthy items in your diet, you can avoid the illnesses that the cold weather brings. Your winter diet may benefit notably from including dried fruits.
Here's a list of 5 benefits of including dry fruits in winter diet.
1. Nutritious
Dry fruits are easy to eat on the go and have 3.5 times more fibre, minerals, and nutrients than fresh fruit. You can benefit greatly from adding a small amount of dried fruits to your diet during the winter. You can get most of the nutrients you need each day from a combination of dry fruits.
2. Helps in controlling weight
During the winter, we frequently splurge on fatty foods that we are unable to enjoy in the summer. Decadent spreads around the holidays may throw your diet and weight loss goals out the window. By eating dry fruits this winter, you may counterbalance your excesses.
You can feel full and even lose weight by nibbling on dry fruits, which are a highly healthy choice. Due to their high fibre content, dry fruits maintain a healthy digestive system, which is crucial for weight loss. Dry fruits also prevent you from overeating and bloating yourself by squelching your hunger pangs.
3. Natural body warmer
Throughout the winter, dried fruits can help you stay warm. Due to their high fat content, dry fruits naturally produce heat within the body. Dry fruits also aid in lowering your body's harmful cholesterol levels. You can easily incorporate these natural body warmers into your diet to help you wear fewer layers of clothing during the winter.
4. Keeps skin nourished
The dryness of winter causes your body to become dehydrated. Your skin excessively drying out is one of the repercussions of severe dryness. You can have excessively dry skin on your hands and legs, cracked heels, and chapped lips.
Natural oils found in dry fruits help your skin naturally retain moisture. As a result, your skin maintains its suppleness. Dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, prunes, and raisins aid in the body's detoxification process and promote healthy skin. Walnuts are one of the greatest dry fruits for skin since they are high in vitamin B and omega-3 fatty acids as well as beneficial oils. These substances assist your skin's texture and fight wrinkles.
5. Natural immunity builder
Winter may be a challenging season due to an increase in the prevalence of illnesses like the common cold and cough. It is crucial to maintain your immunity to the growing list of diseases, particularly as the seasons change and winter approaches.
One of the best foods for boosting immunity is dry fruit. They are chock full of antioxidants and vitamin C, both of which help strengthen immunity. Figs, raisins, and apricots are just a few examples of dry fruits that are excellent providers of vitamin C, which supports your body's immunity. All types of dry fruits are rich in antioxidants, which support the body's immune system. As a result, including dry fruits in your diet during the winter can be a surefire way to increase your body's resistance to illnesses.