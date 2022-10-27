Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year

List of 5 amazing destinations in India you might want to consider before planning your wintercation this year.

Winter has arrived. While most people want to spend their holidays and week off warming up in blankets and drinking hot chocolate, some people enjoy exploring new areas and taking advantage of the cold weather. There are many locations to visit in India during the winter that will entice you to leave your warm beds and take in the best of the season, from the enchanted Himachal Pradesh to the desert of Jaisalmer.

Here's a list of 5 amazing destinations in India you might want to consider before planning your wintercation this year: