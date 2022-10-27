Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year

List of 5 amazing destinations in India you might want to consider before planning your wintercation this year.
Winter has arrived. While most people want to spend their holidays and week off warming up in blankets and drinking hot chocolate, some people enjoy exploring new areas and taking advantage of the cold weather. There are many locations to visit in India during the winter that will entice you to leave your warm beds and take in the best of the season, from the enchanted Himachal Pradesh to the desert of Jaisalmer.
Here's a list of 5 amazing destinations in India you might want to consider before planning your wintercation this year:
1. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
The winter months of December and January are the best times of year to visit Jaisalmer, even though it is hot and muggy most of the year. While the Desert Festival, Nerasi Music School, Kuldhara Village, and Sonar Quila take you on a cultural tour, adventure seekers can keep themselves busy with desert camping, camel rides, quad biking, dune bashing, parasailing, and other activities.
2. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
This location is known for the Rann Utsav, a two-month-long cultural event, and it has a surreal appearance. T traditional cuisine, authentic handicrafts, desert safaris, stargazing, and a vast area of white land all in one. Since thousands of travellers from over the world are welcomed to the Kutch Festival, you should plan a trip and make your bookings in advance.
3. Gulmarg, Kashmir
This hill town in the northernmost state of India is magnificent all year round, but the coming of winter further intensifies its charm. This location is ideal for snow sports like skiing and snowboarding because of the snow-covered scenery and frozen lakes. Trekking on one of the many paths, which get even tougher with the passing of the seasons, can satisfy the craving for an adrenaline rush for adventure seekers.
4. Manali, Himachal Pradesh
This Himachal Pradesh hill station is a snow lover's, honeymooner's, and adventurer's heaven. Whether you want to go paragliding in Solang Valley, go biking to Rohtang Pass, or hike up to Jogini Waterfalls, Manali will provide you a wonderful experience and make you want to return again and again.
5. Udaipur, Rajasthan
Udaipur, which is aptly known as the "Venice of the East," has the kind of charm that draws millions of visitors from all over the world each year. The answer for this may be found in the majestic Lake Palace, Fateh Sagar Lake, Jag Mandir, Lake Pichola, and many other such masterpieces from the Middle Ages. The number of tourists especially rises in the winter as the lakes and nearby Aravali hills work together to maintain the ideal temperature for tourism.