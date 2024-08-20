India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

India is a country rich in diverse ecosystems, with some famous wildlife sanctuaries like Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, Kaziranga national park and many more untapped wonders that are yet to be explored. These hidden treasures are less crowded and are paradise for nature and wildlife admirers. Here are 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries where you can witness untouched natural beauty.