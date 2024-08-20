Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3103079
HomePhotos

India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

Here to explore 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries where you can witness untouched natural beauty.

  • Shivani Tiwari
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 20, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

India is a country rich in diverse ecosystems, with some famous wildlife sanctuaries like Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, Kaziranga national park and many more untapped wonders that are yet to be explored. These hidden treasures are less crowded and are paradise for nature and wildlife admirers. Here are 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries where you can witness untouched natural beauty.

 

1. wildlife sanctuaries

wildlife sanctuaries
1/6

Famous wildlife sanctuaries like Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, Kaziranga national park and many more untapped wonders that are yet to be explored. Here to explore 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries where you can witness untouched natural beauty.

2. Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuaries

Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuaries
2/6

Nagzira is located in Maharashtra, this sanctuary is home to diverse wildlife species, be a  part of bird watching, spot Tigers and other animals in jungle safaris. The sanctuary is named after the temple of the Snake God located in the middle of the forest.

 

3. Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary

Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary
3/6

Cotigao wildlife sanctuary is a hidden natural treasure of Goa. The sanctuary is a home to a variety of wildlife, and Paradise for birdwatchers like  Woodpecker, Malayan Bittern, Slender Loris, and the Indian Pangolin.

 

4. National Chambal Sanctuary

National Chambal Sanctuary
4/6

National  chambal sanctuary is situated in Madhya Pradesh rich in river Dolphin, Gharial, Red Crowned Roof Turtle. Through boat safari you can spot numerous animals to quench their thirst on the riverside.

 

5. Similipal National Park and Tiger Reserve

Similipal National Park and Tiger Reserve
5/6

Similipal national park is situated in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, residence of a wide variety of wild animals such as Bengal Tigers, Black Tigers, Wild Orchids, paradise for bird watchers.

 

6. Ntangki National Park

Ntangki National Park
6/6

Ntangki national park located in the Peren district of Nagaland, known as one of the best national parks in Northeast India. Lush green forest and breathtaking mountain peaks are perfect for camping and adventurous activities.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
States with most alcohol consumption by girls
NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon
Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..
This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker dances to 'Kala Chashma' song, watch viral video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews