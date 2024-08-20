India's top 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries

Here to explore 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries where you can witness untouched natural beauty.
India is a country rich in diverse ecosystems, with some famous wildlife sanctuaries like Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, Kaziranga national park and many more untapped wonders that are yet to be explored. These hidden treasures are less crowded and are paradise for nature and wildlife admirers. Here are 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries where you can witness untouched natural beauty.
Famous wildlife sanctuaries like Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, Kaziranga national park and many more untapped wonders that are yet to be explored. Here to explore 5 lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries where you can witness untouched natural beauty.
2. Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuaries
Nagzira is located in Maharashtra, this sanctuary is home to diverse wildlife species, be a part of bird watching, spot Tigers and other animals in jungle safaris. The sanctuary is named after the temple of the Snake God located in the middle of the forest.
3. Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary
Cotigao wildlife sanctuary is a hidden natural treasure of Goa. The sanctuary is a home to a variety of wildlife, and Paradise for birdwatchers like Woodpecker, Malayan Bittern, Slender Loris, and the Indian Pangolin.
4. National Chambal Sanctuary
National chambal sanctuary is situated in Madhya Pradesh rich in river Dolphin, Gharial, Red Crowned Roof Turtle. Through boat safari you can spot numerous animals to quench their thirst on the riverside.
5. Similipal National Park and Tiger Reserve
Similipal national park is situated in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, residence of a wide variety of wild animals such as Bengal Tigers, Black Tigers, Wild Orchids, paradise for bird watchers.
6. Ntangki National Park
Ntangki national park located in the Peren district of Nagaland, known as one of the best national parks in Northeast India. Lush green forest and breathtaking mountain peaks are perfect for camping and adventurous activities.