Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day

National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to promote Indian culture and tourist destinations. The day is also established by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to boost the tourism sector of the country.
The Centre organizes several seminars, cultural programs and other programs on this day. Many states also organize events to promote tourism in their region. Apart from this, the historical culture, natural beauty, and culture of India are promoted through tourism day. Not only this, lakhs of people get employment due to the Indian tourism industry.
1. Employment
The tourism sector in India provides 40 million jobs, reports suggest. The sector is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate of 7.9 per cent till 2023.
2. 40 UNESCO heritage sites in India
Currently, India has 40 UNESCO heritage sites including 32 cultural sites, 7 natural sites, and one mixed property. The last site to be added to the World Heritage Site list was Dholavira, a Harappan city that is located in Gujarat.
3. Taj Mahal
Out of the seven wonders of the world, India is home to one of them, the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The memorial was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
4. Sentinel Island
North Sentinel Island is located in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and it is one of the most untouched places in the world. The island is home to the indigenous Sentinelese people, who have isolated themselves from the world.
5. Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir
The country is also home to the highest rail bridge in the world, the Chenab bridge, which is 1,315 m long. It is located in Jammu and Kashmir and is 35 m higher than the Eiffel Tower.
