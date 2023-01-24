Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day

National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to promote Indian culture and tourist destinations. The day is also established by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to boost the tourism sector of the country.

The Centre organizes several seminars, cultural programs and other programs on this day. Many states also organize events to promote tourism in their region. Apart from this, the historical culture, natural beauty, and culture of India are promoted through tourism day. Not only this, lakhs of people get employment due to the Indian tourism industry.