Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day

National Tourism Day: The Centre organizes several seminars, cultural programs and other programs on this day.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 24, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to promote Indian culture and tourist destinations. The day is also established by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to boost the tourism sector of the country.

The Centre organizes several seminars, cultural programs and other programs on this day. Many states also organize events to promote tourism in their region.  Apart from this, the historical culture, natural beauty, and culture of India are promoted through tourism day. Not only this, lakhs of people get employment due to the Indian tourism industry.

1. Employment

Employment
1/5

The tourism sector in India provides 40 million jobs, reports suggest. The sector is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate of 7.9 per cent till 2023.

2. 40 UNESCO heritage sites in India

40 UNESCO heritage sites in India
2/5

Currently, India has 40 UNESCO heritage sites including 32 cultural sites, 7 natural sites, and one mixed property. The last site to be added to the World Heritage Site list was Dholavira, a Harappan city that is located in Gujarat.

3. Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal
3/5

Out of the seven wonders of the world, India is home to one of them, the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The memorial was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

4. Sentinel Island

Sentinel Island
4/5

North Sentinel Island is located in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and it is one of the most untouched places in the world. The island is home to the indigenous Sentinelese people, who have isolated themselves from the world.

5. Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

Chenab bridge in Jammu and Kashmir
5/5

The country is also home to the highest rail bridge in the world, the Chenab bridge, which is 1,315 m long. It is located in Jammu and Kashmir and is 35 m higher than the Eiffel Tower.

(Photos: File)

READ | National Tourism Day 2023: Date, history, significance, objective and theme

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.