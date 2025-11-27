Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?

3 . The Nizam of Hyderabad sends a proposal

3

During this time, the Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, stepped forward to help the exiled Caliph’s family. He held deep respect for them and offered financial assistance.

Later, he proposed a marriage between his elder son, Prince Azam Jah, and Princess Durru Shehvar.

The Caliph, grateful for the Nizam’s support, could not refuse the alliance. And so, on 12 November 1931, in the French city of Nice, the Turkish princess married the Indian prince. The union brought together two powerful royal legacies.