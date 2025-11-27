FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

LIFESTYLE

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?

The inspiring story of Turkish Princess Durru Shehvar, who rejected Egypt’s royal proposal and became the daughter-in-law of India’s Nizam of Hyderabad.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 27, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

1.Born Royal: The last Caliph’s beloved daughter

Born Royal: The last Caliph’s beloved daughter
1

Princess Durru Shehvar was the cherished daughter of Abdul Mejid II, the last Caliph of the mighty Ottoman Empire. She grew up surrounded by luxury, art, and the finest education. But the 1924 revolution transformed Turkey into a republic. The Caliphate was abolished, and the royal family was exiled. The family moved to Europe, and Durru Shehvar spent her youth in France.

2.A princess sought by kings

A princess sought by kings
2

Even in exile, Durru Shehvar’s royal lineage and beauty drew the attention of many royal families, including the Shah of Persia and the King of Egypt.

3.The Nizam of Hyderabad sends a proposal

The Nizam of Hyderabad sends a proposal
3

During this time, the Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, stepped forward to help the exiled Caliph’s family. He held deep respect for them and offered financial assistance.

Later, he proposed a marriage between his elder son, Prince Azam Jah, and Princess Durru Shehvar.

The Caliph, grateful for the Nizam’s support, could not refuse the alliance. And so, on 12 November 1931, in the French city of Nice, the Turkish princess married the Indian prince. The union brought together two powerful royal legacies.

4.A beauty admired across nations

A beauty admired across nations
4

Princess Durru Shehvar was widely admired for her stunning beauty. Visitors from Turkey often recalled that her sharp, graceful features resembled figures from classic Ottoman paintings, especially those by Italian artist Bellini.

In 1944, renowned British photographer Cecil Beaton captured one of her most iconic portraits in Hyderabad, the princess leaning over a railing, her sharp nose and regal poise captured perfectly.

5.She refused a nose piercing

She refused a nose piercing
5

Her beauty was spoken about so widely that even the Nizam once suggested getting her nose pierced, following Indian tradition, and offered diamonds for her nose ring. But the princess politely refused, choosing to preserve her identity.

