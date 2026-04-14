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Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

The Ambani family is known for its ultra-luxury lifestyle, especially their impressive collection of high-end and armoured cars. This Ambani family member owns India's most expensive car.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 14, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

1.Nita Ambani:

Nita Ambani:
1

Nita Ambani owns the Audi A9 Chameleon worth around Rs 90 crore. The limited-edition model features a 4.0-litre V8 engine and nearly 600 horsepower, making it a rare blend of performance, luxury and exclusivity.

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2.Akash Ambani:

Akash Ambani:
2

Akash Ambani owns some of the most premium vehicles, including the Ferrari Purosangue SUV powered by a V12 engine, valued at around Rs 10.5 - Rs 12 crore. He also owns a custom bulletproof Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard, which is priced at approximately Rs 15 crore, combining luxury with top-level security.

3.Anant Ambani:

Anant Ambani:
3

Anant Ambani’s most expensive car is a customised bulletproof Dartz SUV, valued at around Rs 15 crore. This ultra-luxury armoured vehicle is reportedly based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 platform, offering both extreme protection and high-end comfort.

4.Isha Ambani:

Isha Ambani:
4

Isha Ambani owns a range of premium luxury cars. Her most expensive vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard, priced at around Rs 10 crore. She also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, valued at approximately Rs 6.95 crore, reflecting elegance with safety.

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5.Mukesh Ambani:

Mukesh Ambani:
5

Mukesh Ambani owns one of the most expensive car collections in India, also in his family, valued at over Rs 100 crore. His garage features several ultra-luxury vehicles, with the most valuable being the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, worth more than Rs 12.50 crore. His collection reflects unmatched luxury and premium automotive taste.

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