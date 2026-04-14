Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

'Truth of developed India': Rahul Gandhi voices support for Noida workers' protest
How Naveen Budda Is Reimagining Credit Infrastructure for the Modern Workforce
Sopore unrest: Students protest turns violent after allegation of harassment by teacher; 8 arrested
CSK vs KKR, Match 22 of IPL 2026: Dream11 Predictions, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more
'Dhurandhar Monday ko baith jaayegi': Kunal Kohli reveals nobody in Bollywood supported Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film
Who is Samrat Choudhary? Why was non-RSS leader elected as Bihar's first BJP CM?
Will MS Dhoni finally return to action tonight against KKR? Big update on CSK legend ahead of Chepauk clash
Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after 20 years in power; Who will succeed him?
When Lata Mangeshkar talked about Asha Bhosle's abusive marriage with Ganpatrao Bhosle: 'She suffered a lot during those years'
Nitish Kumar's last cabinet meeting: Know what Bihar's CM said ahead of his resignation
LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Apr 14, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
1.Nita Ambani:
Nita Ambani owns the Audi A9 Chameleon worth around Rs 90 crore. The limited-edition model features a 4.0-litre V8 engine and nearly 600 horsepower, making it a rare blend of performance, luxury and exclusivity.
2.Akash Ambani:
Akash Ambani owns some of the most premium vehicles, including the Ferrari Purosangue SUV powered by a V12 engine, valued at around Rs 10.5 - Rs 12 crore. He also owns a custom bulletproof Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard, which is priced at approximately Rs 15 crore, combining luxury with top-level security.
3.Anant Ambani:
Anant Ambani’s most expensive car is a customised bulletproof Dartz SUV, valued at around Rs 15 crore. This ultra-luxury armoured vehicle is reportedly based on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 platform, offering both extreme protection and high-end comfort.
4.Isha Ambani:
Isha Ambani owns a range of premium luxury cars. Her most expensive vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard, priced at around Rs 10 crore. She also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, valued at approximately Rs 6.95 crore, reflecting elegance with safety.
Also read: IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
5.Mukesh Ambani:
Mukesh Ambani owns one of the most expensive car collections in India, also in his family, valued at over Rs 100 crore. His garage features several ultra-luxury vehicles, with the most valuable being the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, worth more than Rs 12.50 crore. His collection reflects unmatched luxury and premium automotive taste.