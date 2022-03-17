Search icon
Who is Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska? Know all about her

Do you that Karolina is the second citizen from Poland to win the prestigious title? Read on to know more interesting facts.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Mar 17, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Poland's Karolina Bielawska won the international beauty pageant, which is also the longest-running pageant at Coca-Cola Music Hall - Puerto Rico. Let's get to know more about her. Shall we start? (All images source: Karolina Bielawska Instagram)

1. An historic win for Karolina Bielawska

By winning the prestigious title, Karolina becomes the 2nd Miss World in Poland's history. Bielaswska is proud to bring the crown to her country. 

2. Studious Karolina Bielaswska

Karolina is currently studying for a Master’s Degree in Management and reportedly would like to continue her studies with a PhD.

3. Karolina Bielaswska's favorite outdoor activities

Poland's beauty loves indulging herself in outdoor activities, and she enjoys swimming, scuba diving, playing tennis and badminton. 

4. The dream of Karolina Bielaswska

The Miss World winner aims to become a motivational speaker and help countless people. 

5. The philanthropist side of Karolina Bielaswska

Apart from aiming to become a motivational speaker, Karolina is being an integral part of many noble causes. She loves to be a voluntary participant in humanitarian work. Karolina’s Beauty with a Purpose project 'Zupa Na Pietrynie' provides constant help to homeless people in crisis, as well as raise awareness of this problem and fight against social exclusion.

