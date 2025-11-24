FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Vanishing Pause: India’s Growing Crisis of Emotional Exhaustion

When Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan presented Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra: 'Aaj mujhe 37 saal baad...'

Telecom Dept issues BIG warning for mobile subscribers on SIM card misuse, says 'citizens should be...'

Pomegranate heist: Why are thieves stealing the fruit from orchards in Maharashtra?

Viral video: Hema Malini, Esha Deol look devastated after attending Dharmendra's last rites; fold hands in front of...

BIG challenge for Mukesh Ambani as Apple, Amazon, Meta unite against Reliance Jio due to...

How Dharmedra met Hema Malini? A look at Veeru and Basanti's love story

Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence...', says HAL in first statement after Dubai Air Show, clarifies 'no impact' on...

BIG move by Gautam Adani as his flagship firm JV acquires Rs 230 crore...

Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'

LIFESTYLE

When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace

Shloka Ambani rewore her heart-shaped diamond necklace at Aryan Khan’s series premiere. Here’s a simple breakdown of both her looks.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 24, 2025, 03:31 PM IST

1.Her glamorous premiere look

Her glamorous premiere look
1

For the premiere night, Shloka chose a breathtaking lace gown that cost around Rs 6,85,605 by Giambattista Valli Paris. The dress featured delicate bow details, black floral embroidery, and a beautifully structured corset fit that highlighted her graceful figure. 

2.The sparkling Manish Malhotra saree look

The sparkling Manish Malhotra saree look
2

Shloka originally wore the same heart-shaped necklace at her brother-in-law, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. She chose a gorgeous Manish Malhotra sequinned saree. With multicolour stripes, a satin border with soft tassels, it gives it a glamorous yet graceful finish. She paired it with a pink sequinned strappy blouse that added a youthful charm to her look.

3.The star of both looks is her crore-worth heart-shaped necklace

The star of both looks is her crore-worth heart-shaped necklace
3

This heart-shaped diamond necklace is what everyone can’t stop talking about. The design features a zigzag diamond arrangement with large heart-shaped solitaires placed beautifully at intervals.

4.Heart-shaped necklace

Heart-shaped necklace
4

Shloka styled it differently on both occasions, once with a glittering saree and later with a couture gown, showing how a single luxury piece can transform multiple outfits.

 

5.Shloka Ambani paired her necklace

Shloka Ambani paired her necklace
5

To elevate her jewellery game further, she wore heart-shaped earrings, diamond bangles, and a stone-studded bracelet, giving her look a complete, regal edge.

 

