When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 24, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
1.Her glamorous premiere look
For the premiere night, Shloka chose a breathtaking lace gown that cost around Rs 6,85,605 by Giambattista Valli Paris. The dress featured delicate bow details, black floral embroidery, and a beautifully structured corset fit that highlighted her graceful figure.
2.The sparkling Manish Malhotra saree look
Shloka originally wore the same heart-shaped necklace at her brother-in-law, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. She chose a gorgeous Manish Malhotra sequinned saree. With multicolour stripes, a satin border with soft tassels, it gives it a glamorous yet graceful finish. She paired it with a pink sequinned strappy blouse that added a youthful charm to her look.
3.The star of both looks is her crore-worth heart-shaped necklace
This heart-shaped diamond necklace is what everyone can’t stop talking about. The design features a zigzag diamond arrangement with large heart-shaped solitaires placed beautifully at intervals.
4.Heart-shaped necklace
Shloka styled it differently on both occasions, once with a glittering saree and later with a couture gown, showing how a single luxury piece can transform multiple outfits.
5.Shloka Ambani paired her necklace
To elevate her jewellery game further, she wore heart-shaped earrings, diamond bangles, and a stone-studded bracelet, giving her look a complete, regal edge.