What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 03, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
1.Shilpa Reddy shared Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding insights
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has been shared by close friends, offering glimpses into the deeply traditional celebration held at the Isha Foundation. Among the many elements that caught everyone’s attention, the simple food served at the ceremony has become a major talking point.
Fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, who attended the wedding, shared photos that highlighted the sattvic feast and the minimal ritual setup that shaped this intimate event.
2.A temple-style thali with sattvic flavours
Guests were served on a banana leaf placed inside a steel thali, staying true to local customs followed at Isha. Instead of rich gravies or heavy spices, the dishes were mildly seasoned and centred on fresh ingredients.
The core of the meal was soft rice served with warm, comforting, familiar and nourishing dal. Unlike the extravagant delicacies common at celebrity weddings, this plate celebrated restraint and balance.
3.Why was sattvic food served at the wedding
Isha Foundation weddings are known for their spiritual grounding, where food is viewed as energy rather than entertainment. Meals avoid strong spices, onion, garlic and heavy oils.
The idea is to keep the body light and mind calm during sacred rituals. The simplicity of the meal was not just aesthetic; it reflected the philosophy behind the ceremony.
4.Ritual elements and wedding setups
Photos from the event revealed brass lamps decorated with garlands, trays filled with turmeric, kumkum, sandalwood, grains, jasmine flowers and betel leaves. These elements were laid out for the Bhuta Shudhi Vivaha rituals, a ceremony designed to purify and harmonise energies.
5.Samantha, Raj and the final glimpse
A photo showed Samantha sitting between Raj and Shilpa, dressed in a vibrant red Kanchipuram sari with temple jewellery. Raj appeared in a cream kurta, veshti, maintaining the earthy wedding aesthetic.