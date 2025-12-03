What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

1 . Shilpa Reddy shared Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding insights

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has been shared by close friends, offering glimpses into the deeply traditional celebration held at the Isha Foundation. Among the many elements that caught everyone’s attention, the simple food served at the ceremony has become a major talking point.

Fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, who attended the wedding, shared photos that highlighted the sattvic feast and the minimal ritual setup that shaped this intimate event.