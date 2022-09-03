Alkaline-rich diet: 5 incredible alkaline rich food you should include in your diet

The human body is designed to be alkaline and it functions the best when you consume non-acidic food. Foods low in alkaline can lead to heart disease, stroke, cancer, skin disorder, auto-immune conditions, allergies, risk of developing kidney stones etc. That is why it is important for us to monitor the amount of acidic foods that we can consume in our diets.

The alkaline diet has some other popular names like the acid-alkaline diet or alkaline ash which is based on the idea of replacing food items which has acids with non-acid food items.

Benefits of alkaline food

Alkaline foods help balance your body’s pH i.e. vegetables, fruits, nuts and legumes.

A balance Ph can help with: weight loss, energy levels, and healthy digestion.

A surplus of acidic foods can disrupt the pH of your body such as meat, dairy, and refined grains.

Replacing acidic foods can improve your health. Turn to more fruits and veggies to reap the benefits.

Best Alkaline food

There are actually foods that have alkaline effects on the body which can reduce acidity and promote the health of our body systems.