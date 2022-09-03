Alkaline-rich diet: 5 incredible alkaline rich food you should include in your diet

Foods low in alkaline can lead to heart disease, stroke, cancer, skin disorder, auto-immune conditions, allergies, risk of developing kidney stones.
The human body is designed to be alkaline and it functions the best when you consume non-acidic food. Foods low in alkaline can lead to heart disease, stroke, cancer, skin disorder, auto-immune conditions, allergies, risk of developing kidney stones etc. That is why it is important for us to monitor the amount of acidic foods that we can consume in our diets.
The alkaline diet has some other popular names like the acid-alkaline diet or alkaline ash which is based on the idea of replacing food items which has acids with non-acid food items.
Benefits of alkaline food
Best Alkaline food
There are actually foods that have alkaline effects on the body which can reduce acidity and promote the health of our body systems.
1. Banana
Bananas, also known as potassium sticks, are another highly alkaline food. Banana is also a great source of fibre, which helps promote digestive regularity and sweet toxins out of your digestive tract.
2. Cucumber
Cucumbers are another healthy addiction to an alkaline diet. They can quickly neutralize acids and aid digestion. The nutritional profile of cucumbers is very impressive as well. They are an excellent source of vitamins K, and C and different B vitamins. You also get a good amount of copper, amino acids, carbohydrates, soluble and insoluble fibre, potassium, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium biotin and silica. The best part, cucumbers are low in calories. They also have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Including cucumbers in your diet can help reduce your risk of heart disease, improve digestion, lower blood sugar levels and fight different types of cancer. Being high in water content, they also keep you hydrated.
3. Lemons
Lemons are extremely high in alkaline minerals, such as potassium, and magnesium that have alkalizing effects on your body. The citric acid in them is highly acidic in a natural state, but once eaten, the citric acid gets metabolized and has a wonderful alkaline effect on your body. Lemons are a good source of calcium, iron and vitamins A, C and B-complex, as well as pectin fibre, and carbohydrates. They also contain potent antibacterial, antiviral and immune-boosting powers. Apart from having a cleansing and detoxifying effect on the body, lemons help improve digestion, aid weight loss, support skin health, boost immunity and prevent infections.
4. Beet greens
Beet greens are one of the world’s most alkaline foods. Although beet greens aren’t the most popular green in our diets, their high alkalinity score makes them one of the best additions to smoothies or stir-fries. In addition to being highly alkaline, best greens also have a bitter quality that may help stimulate bile production to help you better digest fats.
5. Tofu
Tofu is an alkaline food derived from soybeans, so much of their beneficial effects can be similarly obtained from eating soy-based products. Tofu is an almost perfect byproduct of soybean curds, it is low calorie, but a verified source of protein and iron.