What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

Ever wondered what your favourite Bollywood stars eat for lunch to stay fit and energetic? Let's explore star-approved lunch ideas that fuel their active lifestyles.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

1.Ranbir Kapoor’s lunch

Ranbir Kapoor’s lunch
1

Ranbir prefers home-cooked food like jowar or ragi bhakri with chicken curry, salad, and curd. He also prefers palak or methi sabzi with four eggs. He avoids rice completely. 

 

2.Alia Bhatt’s lunch

Alia Bhatt’s lunch
2

Alia enjoys homemade meals like dal, roti, chawal, and salad. She also eats quinoa veggie bowls with avocado and includes South Indian-style zucchini sabzi. Her lunch is always fresh, light, and balanced to match her active lifestyle.

 

3.Ananya Panday’s lunch

Ananya Panday’s lunch
3

Ananya keeps it light with a chicken sandwich. She's particular about gut health and follows a gut cleanse diet, often finishing her last meal of the day by 7 pm. She avoids rice and potatoes due to allergies.

 

4.Deepika Padukone’s lunch

Deepika Padukone’s lunch
4

Deepika enjoys a balanced lunch with roti, grilled fish, vegetables, and a fresh salad. She also loves traditional flavours and occasionally includes rasam with rice. 

 

5.Janhvi Kapoor’s lunch

Janhvi Kapoor’s lunch
5

Janhvi sticks to simple, home-cooked food. She eats gluten-free rotis, seasonal veggies like spinach or okra, dal, and paneer or tofu for protein. She also loves South Indian food like idlis and dosas.

 

