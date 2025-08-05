What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

Meet actress, who is first to receive award for best villain, gave multiple blockbusters, highest grossing film earned Rs...
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
1.Ranbir Kapoor’s lunch
Ranbir prefers home-cooked food like jowar or ragi bhakri with chicken curry, salad, and curd. He also prefers palak or methi sabzi with four eggs. He avoids rice completely.
2.Alia Bhatt’s lunch
Alia enjoys homemade meals like dal, roti, chawal, and salad. She also eats quinoa veggie bowls with avocado and includes South Indian-style zucchini sabzi. Her lunch is always fresh, light, and balanced to match her active lifestyle.
3.Ananya Panday’s lunch
Ananya keeps it light with a chicken sandwich. She's particular about gut health and follows a gut cleanse diet, often finishing her last meal of the day by 7 pm. She avoids rice and potatoes due to allergies.
4.Deepika Padukone’s lunch
Deepika enjoys a balanced lunch with roti, grilled fish, vegetables, and a fresh salad. She also loves traditional flavours and occasionally includes rasam with rice.
5.Janhvi Kapoor’s lunch
Janhvi sticks to simple, home-cooked food. She eats gluten-free rotis, seasonal veggies like spinach or okra, dal, and paneer or tofu for protein. She also loves South Indian food like idlis and dosas.