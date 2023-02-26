Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

What are the 5 ways to improve constipation

See here how you can make lifestyle changes to improve constipation.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 26, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Constipation can be a frustrating and uncomfortable problem that can interfere with your daily life. Here are five ways to improve constipation:

 

1. Increase your fiber intake

Increase your fiber intake
1/5

Fiber helps to bulk up your stool and promote regular bowel movements. Foods that are high in fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. You can also take fiber supplements like psyllium husk or methylcellulose.

 

2. Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated
2/5

Drinking plenty of water and other fluids can help to soften your stool and make it easier to pass. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day.

 

3. Exercise regularly

Exercise regularly
3/5

Regular physical activity can help to stimulate your digestive system and promote regular bowel movements. Aim to get at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

 

4. Consider laxatives

Consider laxatives
4/5

If lifestyle changes alone aren't enough to improve your constipation, your doctor may recommend a laxative to help soften your stool and promote bowel movements. There are many types of laxatives, including stool softeners, fiber supplements, and stimulants.

 

5. Practice good toilet habits

Practice good toilet habits
5/5

When you need to go to the bathroom, don't delay or hold it in. Sit on the toilet for at least 10-15 minutes and try to relax. You can also use a stool or footrest to elevate your feet, which can help to position your body in a way that makes it easier to have a bowel movement.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone pelting at Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train, glass window damaged
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.