Weight loss tips: These gym exercises can help you burn extra calories, shed fat quickly

Cardiovascular exercises are great for burning calories and increasing your heart rate. Consider using the treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike, or stair stepper for 20-30 minutes to start.

If you're a beginner looking to lose weight through gym exercises, here are some effective workouts to consider.

1. Cardiovascular exercises

These are great for burning calories and increasing your heart rate. Consider using the treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike, or stair stepper for 20-30 minutes to start.

2. Resistance training

This type of workout builds muscle mass, which boosts your metabolism, enabling your body to burn more calories. Some effective resistance training exercises include squats, lunges, push-ups, and dumbbell exercises.

3. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve short bursts of high-intensity exercise alternated with rest periods. These workouts are great for burning calories and boosting your metabolism. Some HIIT exercises include jumping jacks, burpees, and mountain climbers.

4. Group classes

Group classes like Zumba, yoga, or cycling classes can be a fun way to get a workout in while also socializing and meeting new people.

5. Things to remember before exercising

Remember, it's important to start slow and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts. It's also essential to listen to your body and take rest days as needed. Consult with a fitness professional or your doctor before starting any exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

