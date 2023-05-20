Search icon
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

If you are struggling with weight loss issues, here are five shakes for you to help fasten the process.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 20, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

Weight loss is one of the major concerns for a majority of people in the whole world. People struggle every day to go to the gym or fall into the habit of regular exercise. What's even more difficult is to control your eating habits. Eating the right thing to contribute to the weight loss process is a major worry. 

Specially with the summer season, most people incline towards consuming food in the form of shakes for the consumption of a good amount of liquid and to get vital nutrients. 

1. Chocolate almond shake

Chocolate almond shake
1/5

Chocolate almond shake is both delicious and nutritious which helps in weight loss. 

2. Coffee cinnamon shake

Coffee cinnamon shake
2/5

The coffee cinnamon shake is rich in proteins, natural sugars and caffeine to keep you full for hours.

3. Oats Shake

Oats Shake
3/5

 Oat shake is another healthy and filling breakfast option. This keeps you full for a long time and boosts your immune system. This shake also keeps your heart healthy. 

4. Apple smoothie

Apple smoothie
4/5

Apple smoothie is rich in fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants. Apple can help reduce cholesterol levels and weight management. 

5. Almond Butter Shake

Almond Butter Shake
5/5

Almond Butter Shake is an easy-to-make, healthy, and delicious shake replacement for meals. This shake includes one ripe peeled and frozen banana, one cup plain almond milk, one tbsp pain almond butter and 1 tbsp chia seeds. 

