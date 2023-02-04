Search icon
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here

Checkout out the pictures from Shaheen Afridi and Ansha's wedding, here.

Pakistan team's star fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has got married. Shaheen has made Ansha, daughter of former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, his life partner. Both tied the knot on February 3 in Karachi.

1. Wedding look

Wedding look
1/5

Ansha Afridi, the bride, looks gorgeous in a lehenga and the groom Shaheen Shah Afridi looks like a tall handsome hunk in a wedding outfit.

2. Ansha Afridi qualification

Ansha Afridi qualification
2/5

Ansha Afridi is a medical student and the cricketer had earlier admitted in an interview that he wanted to marry her.

3. Tied the knot

Tied the knot
3/5

On February 3, 2023, Pakistan star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi tied the knot at a grand ceremony in Karachi.

4. Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi
4/5

According to some media reports, the 22-year-old bowler liked her for a long time and Shaheen's parents approached Shahid for the wedding.

5. Guests

Guests
5/5

Top Pakitan cricketers like skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, and many others were spotted at their wedding.

