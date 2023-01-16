Wasim Akram's son Tahmoor pursuing career in MMA: Pakistan's legendary bowler reveals

1/5

One of the most iconic cricketers of Pakistan, Wasim Akram has recently revealed that his son Tahmoor Akram has taken up MMA as a profession. The legendary fast bowler shared the news during an event in the United Arab Emirates and said that his son is pursuing his dream of becoming a professional MMA fighter in the United States. Wasim Akram has stated that he has given his children the freedom to live their lives as they please and is supporting his son's decision to pursue a career in MMA.