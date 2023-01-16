Wasim Akram's son Tahmoor pursuing career in MMA: Pakistan's legendary bowler reveals

Wasim Akram reveals son Tahmoor is MMA fighter in US.
Wasim Akram, Pakistan's legendary fast bowler, has revealed that his son Tahmoor Akram has become a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The former Pakistan captain made this revelation during an event in the United Arab Emirates. Wasim, who is famously known as the "Sultan of Swing", explained that his son Tahmoor is an amateur MMA athlete who recently participated in a fight.
One of the most iconic cricketers of Pakistan, Wasim Akram has recently revealed that his son Tahmoor Akram has taken up MMA as a profession. The legendary fast bowler shared the news during an event in the United Arab Emirates and said that his son is pursuing his dream of becoming a professional MMA fighter in the United States. Wasim Akram has stated that he has given his children the freedom to live their lives as they please and is supporting his son's decision to pursue a career in MMA.
2. Tahmoor Akram's MMA journey
Tahmoor Akram is an amateur MMA athlete who has recently participated in a fight. He is currently living in the United States to become a professional MMA fighter. The young Akram is following his passion for the sport and is determined to make a name for himself in the MMA world.
3. Wasim Akram's thoughts on his son's decision
Wasim Akram has stated that he supports his son's decision to pursue a career in MMA. He said that his son is living in the US, where there is not much cricket, and that he has given his children the right to live the life of their choice. If Tahmoor wants to be a fighter, he must.
4. Wasim Akram's cricketing career
Wasim Akram is one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. He has played 104 Test matches for Pakistan and has taken 414 wickets. He is famously known as the "Sultan of Swing" and is considered one of the greatest cricketers Pakistan has ever produced.
5. Wasim Akram's personal life
Last year, Wasim Akram revealed that he was addicted to cocaine. He said that he started consuming it while working as an expert in television around the world. He stated that all the consuming items of fame in South Asia are seductive and corrupt and that it had an impact on him. However, his wife Huma pulled him out of the addiction. Akram's first wife Huma died of a rare fungal infection in 2009. After her death, he married Shanira Thompson, a resident of Australia, on August 12, 2013.