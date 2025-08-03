War 2 actress Kiara Advani's glowing skin secret is THIS 3-ingredient DIY mask from her grandmother

Poland signs deal worth massive crores with South Korea, will buy these powerful arms
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
1.Grandma’s detox mask recipe
A potent yet simple blend: gram flour (besan), homemade milk or malai (cream), and honey mixed into a smooth paste. Kiara Advani calls it the 'best detox face mask' passed down through generations.
2.Use fruit or vegetable peel
Instead of discarding peels from fruits or vegetables, the actress recommends gently rubbing them on the skin, these natural scraps carry nutrients and antioxidants that help reveal clearer, radiant skin.
3.Consistency is key
Kiara Advani emphasises routine: cleansing thoroughly every day, moisturising, applying sunscreen, and removing makeup carefully. Consistency in these basics lays the foundation for healthy skin.
4.Healthy lifestyle matters
Her skincare goes beyond topical care. Better sleep, hydration, balanced diet, stress management, and even regular movement support her skin from within.
5.Use mask moderately and patch test
Dermatologists recommend using such homemade masks once or twice a month. Especially for sensitive or acne-prone skin, always conduct a patch test first to avoid irritation or pigmentation issues.