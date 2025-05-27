LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | May 27, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
1.The Lucifer Effect
Written by the creator of the Stanford Prison Experiment, this book shows how ordinary people can commit harmful acts under the wrong conditions. It shifts the blame from “bad people” to toxic systems. It reveals that evil isn’t always born, it can be made.
2.People of the Lie
This book by M. Scott Peck explores how emotionally abusive people hide behind charm, denial, and blame. Often found within families or close circles, it reveals that evil can wear a friendly face.
3.The Crowd
A classic that remains timely, this book by Gustave Le Bon explains how people lose logic and morality in groups. It reveals that in crowds, people stop thinking for themselves.
4.Games People Play
This book exposes the unconscious “games” we play in daily life from playing the victim to manipulating others written by Eric Berne. It reveals that many social interactions are hidden power plays.
5.The 48 Laws of Power
This book doesn’t teach you to be ruthless but it shows you how others often are. It breaks down how influence is built through strategy, secrecy, and manipulation. It reveals that power is rarely fair and often calculated, written by Robert Greene.
