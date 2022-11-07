Search icon
Want to gain weight fast? Check out these 5 healthy foods that can help you bulk up

List of 5 foods that might help you gain weight.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 07, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Losing weight might be challenging for some people, but gaining weight or building muscle can be equally challenging.

However, by just include a few certain foods in your diet, you can boost the effectiveness and healthfulness of your weight-gain attempts.

Here are the top 5 foods for building muscle and weight gain that are also nutritious.

1. Cheese

Cheese is a fantastic source of healthy fats and protein. If you want to up the calories and flavour of your meals, add it.

2. Dark chocolate

Along with a lot of calories to help you put on weight, dark chocolate is a powerhouse of antioxidants and other minerals.

3. Avocado

Avocados are loaded with nutrients and good fats. They can be eaten alone or incorporated to a variety of dishes because they are so adaptable.

4. Dried fruit

Dried fruit is a calorie, fibre, and antioxidant powerhouse. It's a simple approach to increase the calories and nutrients in your diet.

5. Potatoes and starches

Healthy carbohydrates are a fantastic way to improve your intake of calories, gain key minerals and fibre, and build up your muscle glycogen stores.

