Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet

List of 5 health advantages of walnuts backed up by science.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 26, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals are just a few of the ways that walnuts contribute to your diet's nutritional value and potential health benefits. Indeed, there is so much curiosity about this particular nut that for the past 50 years, academics and business leaders have gathered yearly at the University of California, Davis, for a walnut conference to review the most recent studies on its health benefits. English walnuts are the most popular and extensively studied variety of walnut.

Here' a ist of 5 health advantages of walnuts backed up by science.

1. Reduce risk of some cancers

Walnuts' polyphenols may lower your risk of developing certain cancers, such as breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer. More research on humans is necessary to support this, though.

2. Helps to maintain gut health

Walnuts not only nourish you, but they also feed the good bacteria in your gut. This supports intestinal health and may lessen the risk of disease.

3. Rich in antioxidants

Since "bad" LDL cholesterol promotes atherosclerosis, walnuts are a great source of antioxidants that can help your body battle oxidative damage.

4. Helps with weight control

Despite being calorie-dense, walnuts may not provide you with all of their calories. They might even assist you in managing your hunger and appetite.

5. Manages Type 2 Diabetes

Eating walnuts may help you manage type 2 diabetes and lower your risk of developing the condition because they may help you manage your weight. Walnuts may also have more immediate effects on blood sugar regulation.

