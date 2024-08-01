Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

To boost your Vitamin B6 intake, consider incorporating these six fruits into your diet.

Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is crucial for brain development, immune function, and metabolism. A deficiency in this vitamin can lead to symptoms like anemia, skin disorders, depression, and a weakened immune system. To boost your Vitamin B6 intake, consider incorporating these six fruits into your diet: