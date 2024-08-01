Search icon
Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

To boost your Vitamin B6 intake, consider incorporating these six fruits into your diet.

  Shweta Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 01, 2024, 07:05 PM IST

Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is crucial for brain development, immune function, and metabolism. A deficiency in this vitamin can lead to symptoms like anemia, skin disorders, depression, and a weakened immune system. To boost your Vitamin B6 intake, consider incorporating these six fruits into your diet:

 

1. Bananas

A popular and convenient fruit, bananas are an excellent source of Vitamin B6. One medium-sized banana can provide about 20% of your daily recommended intake.

 

2. Avocados

Rich in healthy fats and Vitamin B6, avocados are versatile and can be added to salads, smoothies, or enjoyed on their own.

 

3. Mangoes

Mangoes are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients, including Vitamin B6. Enjoy them fresh or in smoothies for a nutritious boost.

 

4. Watermelons

This refreshing summer fruit is high in water content and provides a good amount of Vitamin B6. It's perfect for staying hydrated and healthy.

 

5. Pineapples

Pineapples are another tropical fruit rich in Vitamin B6. They also contain bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and reduces inflammation.

 

6. Dried Prunes

Dried prunes are a concentrated source of nutrients, including Vitamin B6. They can be eaten as a snack or added to cereals and baked goods.

 

