Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and other India cricketers who own opulent restaurants

Virat Kohli impressed his cricket fans with his 98-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav in the Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. Now, the latest report about Virat Kohli is also getting foodies excited. As per a report by Times of India, the ace cricketer has leased a large part of Kishore Kumar’s Juhu Bungalow with an aim to open a high-end restaurant. We have noticed that apart from cricket, India players explore other opportunities as well to feel closer with their fan base, whether it is in the hotel industry, fashion design, or another industry.