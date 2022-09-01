Search icon
Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and other India cricketers who own opulent restaurants

Here are five cricketers who have opened restaurants that not only have a wonderful atmosphere but also serve delicious food.

  • Sep 01, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Virat Kohli impressed his cricket fans with his 98-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav in the Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. Now, the latest report about Virat Kohli is also getting foodies excited. As per a report by Times of India, the ace cricketer has leased a large part of Kishore Kumar’s Juhu Bungalow with an aim to open a high-end restaurant. We have noticed that apart from cricket, India players explore other opportunities as well to feel closer with their fan base, whether it is in the hotel industry, fashion design, or another industry. 
 
Some may call it an investment or others may say it a dream, several popular India cricketers have launched hospitality businesses during or after their playing careers and have bestowed their trust in the audience. As Virat Kohli is reportedly entering into a new venture, let’s have a look at some renowned Indian cricketers who have started their own opulent restaurants or cafes:

1. Virat Kohli- Nueva, New Delhi

Former captain of India national cricket team, Virat Kohli has inaugurated a gem named ‘Nueva’ in 2017, located in the gastronomical hub of RK Puram. Nueva provides world-class ambience with authentic global cuisines. Apart from trying the delicacies in the restaurant, you can get an opportunity to meet Virat Kohli too as he calls it his favourite chilling and hang-out spot. 

2. Virat Kohli- One8 Commune, Delhi and Kolkata

Virat Kohli's restaurant chain One8 Commune is growing stronger by the day with the launch of two new outlets - one in Mall Road, Delhi, and another one in Golden Park, Kolkata. The restaurant is situated on the top floor and also has a huge terrace area for sports screenings and outdoor events. One8 Commune not only exudes a charming and sophisticated vibe but offers a wide range of cuisines, plenty of mocktails and drinks to choose from.

3. Kapil Dev- Elevens, Patna

If you love cricket or want to eat in a restaurant with a cricket theme, Kapil Dev's Elevens in Patna, Bihar, is the place to go. Eleven's menu consists of his favourite dishes and also some Thai ‘must-haves’ apart from Indian and Chinese cuisines.

4. Ravindra Jadeja- Jaddu’s Food Field, Rajkot

Ravindra Jadeja, the vivacious all-arounder for team India, officially opened Jaddu's Food Field in Rajkot, on December 12, 2012. The restaurant serves cuisines such as Mexican, Chinese, Thai, Indian, Continental, and Punjabi and is well-known for its ambience and environment.

5. Sourav Ganguly- Pavilion, Kolkata

A cricket-themed restaurant displaying more than 100 memorabilia was inaugurated by former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly. The restaurant displays more than 100 cricket memorabilia, including signatures of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, VVS Laxman, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, David Warner and others. The restaurant serves traditional Tandoor, Indian and Chinese cuisine. 

6. Zaheer Khan- Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine, Mumbai

Zaheer Khan, a former fast bowler for India, is regarded as one of the top Indian speed bowlers in test cricket. The Mumbai-born cricketer's restaurant has experienced success and vows to give its guests the highest calibre service. It started in Pune in 2004–2005 and provides food for outdoor events as well as services for restaurants, sports lounges, and banquets.

