Muskan Verma | Jun 09, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
1.Appearance made buzz
Speaking to Raj Shamani, Mallya discussed his business highs and lows, the Kingfisher Airlines collapse, and his views on extradition and justice. His rare appearance ignited debates across social media.
2.A rare Hublot masterpiece
Vijay Mallya wore a limited-edition Hublot King Power F1 India watch worth Rs 40.66 lakh. Only 200 pieces exist, crafted in 18K King Gold with a black ceramic bezel and bold design inspired by Formula 1.
3.Limited edition watch
The watch features a 48 mm case, HUB4100 chronograph movement, sapphire crystal, and 100m water resistance. With its racing strap and precision build, it’s a true collector’s gem.
4.Simple yet luxurious
Dressed in a simple full-sleeve shirt, Mallya let the watch make the noise. The understated outfit paired with an expensive watch was too unique to ignore.
5.All about controversies
Mallya’s podcast appearance went viral not just for what he said but how he looked. While his legal woes continue, his taste for rare luxury hasn’t faded, proving that controversy and style still go hand in hand for the former tycoon.
