2 . Rekha Mallya: The second chapter

Following his first divorce, Mallya tied the knot with his longtime friend Rekha in 1993. She too had worked as an air hostess and was going through a separation at the time. Rekha had two children from previous marriages, Kabir and Laila. As their bond grew stronger over the years, Mallya adopted Laila, and the couple went on to have two daughters together, Leanna and Tanya. Despite being in the public eye, Rekha maintained a low-key presence and chose to stay away from media attention.