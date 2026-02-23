FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married on February 26 at a luxurious wedding destination in Udaipur. From Udaipur to Jaipur, beautiful cities of Rajasthan are the ultimate wedding destination of many bollywood celebrities.

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 23, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

1.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
1

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie knot next week at Udaipur's luxurious hotel Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya. The 5-star luxurious property has 117 suites and villas designed for privacy and venues like the Frangipani Lawn (capacity up to 3,000) and the Udaipur Stateroom.

2.Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
2

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a dual ceremony, one Hindu traditional wedding and western lavish wedding in Rajasthan at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in 2018.

 

3.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
3

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur as their wedding destination in 2021. 

4.Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju

Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju
4

Indian-American Billionaire Businessman's daughter Netra Mantena tied knot to Vamsi Gadiraju in city of lakes Udaipur at four most iconic venues, including Leela Palace, Manek Chowk, Jagmandir, and City Palace.

 

5.Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
5

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied knot at Golden city Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in 2021. It is a luxury hotel that is close to Jaisalmer fort, that is nestled close to the fort. With 83 rooms and two lush gardens and courtyards.

6.Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
6

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha married in Rajasthan's Udaipur in 2023. The wedding venue was The Leela Palace, located on the banks of Lake Pichola.

