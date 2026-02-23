Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding: From Priyanka-Nick to Kiara-Sidharth; famous celebrity destination weddings hosted in Rajasthan

Dhurandhar 2 mystery solved: Emraan Hashmi plays Bade Sahab? This accidently leak drops major hint of big baddie in Ranveer Singh's film
5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students
Akshay Kumar reveals his crush got him beaten up, it's not Twinkle Khanna, but...
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Metro: Check full route, ticket prices, travel time and more
Prakash Raj slams The Kerala Story 2, propogating fear with 'beef sequence', director hits back, calls actor 'bankrupt': 'He is equally low'
CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here
US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'
Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'
Who is Jitendra Yadav? Another accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit, arrested; His photo with Rahul Gandhi goes viral
Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched
LIFESTYLE
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 23, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
1.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie knot next week at Udaipur's luxurious hotel Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya. The 5-star luxurious property has 117 suites and villas designed for privacy and venues like the Frangipani Lawn (capacity up to 3,000) and the Udaipur Stateroom.
2.Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a dual ceremony, one Hindu traditional wedding and western lavish wedding in Rajasthan at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in 2018.
3.Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur as their wedding destination in 2021.
4.Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju
Indian-American Billionaire Businessman's daughter Netra Mantena tied knot to Vamsi Gadiraju in city of lakes Udaipur at four most iconic venues, including Leela Palace, Manek Chowk, Jagmandir, and City Palace.
5.Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied knot at Golden city Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in 2021. It is a luxury hotel that is close to Jaisalmer fort, that is nestled close to the fort. With 83 rooms and two lush gardens and courtyards.
6.Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha married in Rajasthan's Udaipur in 2023. The wedding venue was The Leela Palace, located on the banks of Lake Pichola.