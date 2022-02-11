‘Valentine’s Day 2022’: From ‘Can’t help falling in love‘ to ‘Pehla Nasha’, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner

Check out these romantic songs for Valentine's Day 2022 that will make your significant other happy.
Valentine's Day 2022: The love week is going on, and there's no better way to show your affection than by dedicating some romantic tunes. There are a slew of poignant songs you've heard about from the Hollywood and Bollywood industries that you may now dedicate to your girlfriend or boyfriend.
1. Can't Help Falling In Love
The legend Elvis Presley's song 'Can't Help Falling In Love' is an evergreen tune that people can always bank on when it comes to expressing their sentiments. Play this music while you enjoy a lovely meal with your significant other, if you want to go the classic route.
2. Pehla Nasha
'Pehla Nasha' from 'Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar' is one of those songs that immediately conjures up images of romance. The song is ideal for dedicating to your valentine because of its relatable words and melodious melody.
3. Doobey
'Doobey' is a recent trending song with peppy beats from the film 'Gehraiyaan.' The track is perfect for a dance session or for chilling out while eating your favourite dish.
4. A Thousand Years
Christina Perry's song 'A Thousand Years' is a gentle ballad with lyrics that will make your significant other smile.
5. Dekha Hazaron Dafaa
'Dekha Hazaron Dafaa,' one of Arjit Singh's best songs, has exquisite lyrics and is one of the most romantic melodies of recent times.
6. Stand By Me
The classic Ben E. King song 'Stand By Me' is an emotive tune with words that your companion will understand.
7. Jashn-E-Bahaaraa
'Jashn-E-Bahaaraa' from 'Jodha Akbar' is a song that people will always listen to because of Javed Ali's mellow voice. Use this song to express your love for your companion and have the finest Valentine's Day ever.
8. Perfect
Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect,' one of the most popular English songs, has wonderful lyrics and music that you will not get bored of.
9. I Will Always Love You
Whitney Houston's timeless single 'I Will Always Love You' is a masterpiece. Because of its melody, the song has been covered by a number of musicians. The song is catchy and has great lyrics.