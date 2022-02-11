‘Valentine’s Day 2022’: From ‘Can’t help falling in love‘ to ‘Pehla Nasha’, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner

Valentine's Day 2022: The love week is going on, and there's no better way to show your affection than by dedicating some romantic tunes. There are a slew of poignant songs you've heard about from the Hollywood and Bollywood industries that you may now dedicate to your girlfriend or boyfriend.