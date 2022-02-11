Valentine's Day 2022: 5 Romantic things to do to do if you are low on budget

Not sure if you have the budget to go big on Valentine's day? - Here's a list that might solve your problems
The most romantic time of the year has arrived will love in the air and everything referencing to it. Couples are treating each other with the best gifts and celebrating Valentine's week with Rose day, Hug day, Teddy day, etc. you get the drift.
But what about those people who cannot afford huge gifts, massive gestures but definitely want their significant other to feel loved and special. Well, we have a list of things you can do at affordable prices, some even for free to make your day special with the one you love.
1. Flowers
They might sound cliche, but there's nothing better than flowers that represent the beauty and delicate nature of love. Of course, you don't have to purchase huge bouquets but 4-5 roses can't hurt the pocket.
2. Recreation of special moments
Looking back at your relationship and remembering the amazing memories will always be special whether you are just three months, three years or thirty years into a relationship.
You can always go back to that place you guys had your first date at or saw the forst film. A trip down the memory lane is always a good idea.
3. Handwritten Love notes
Nothing can beat a handwritten letter or a note that is filled with love. With time these gestures have faded away but its a classic move and it will most definitely move your significant other to tears.
4. Breakfast in Bed
Can't buy flowers or write or even afford to watch a film in a theatre? Well, there's always flour at home and you can always make pancakes or a cake or absolutely anything that's handy in the kitchen.
Homemade food, especially breakfast in bed in the most romantic thing in the world.
5. Classic Movie Night
Even though its Valentines Day, it's not a national holiday and unfortunately people have to tend to their work and other responsibilities. The best thing to do on sucha day is to come back home, order food, put on your favourite film and chill.