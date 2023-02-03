Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list

If you are a little confused about what is celebrated on which day, then see the calendar here.
The month of February is very special for those in love because this month is especially known for love and romance. This month, Valentine's Day is also celebrated on February 14, but it starts on February 7. Which is also called Valentine's Week or Love Week. That means those who love it celebrate it for a whole week. Valentine's week begins with Rose Day. But if you are a little confused about what is celebrated on which day, then see the calendar here. According to this, you can do the best planning of your every single day.
1. Rose Day: February 7 (Sunday)
The first day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Rose Day. On this day you express love and care by giving flowers to your loved ones. Different coloured roses represent different feelings. So give it thoughtfully to whomever you are going to give roses to.
2. Propose Day: February 8 (Monday)
The next day after Rose Day is celebrated as Propose Day. On this day, you can boldly express your love to your special one.
3. Chocolate Day: February 9 (Tuesday)
Chocolate Day will be the third day of Valentine's Week. On this day it is customary to give chocolates of your choice to your partner. On this day, loving couples gift each other chocolate bunches, and chocolate baskets in a special way.
4. Teddy Day: February 10 (Wednesday)
Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine's Week. When people express their love by giving teddy bear to their partner.
5. Promise Day: February 11 (Thursday)
The loving couple celebrate the 5th day of Valentine's Week as Promise Day. We promise to love and be together for the rest of our lives. By the way, you can celebrate this day not only with your partner but with every person who is close to your heart, be it your mother, sister or friend.
6. Hug day: February 12 (Friday)
Hug Day is celebrated on the 6th day of Valentine's Week. People express love and affection by hugging each other.
7. Kiss Day: February 13 (Saturday)
The 7th day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Kiss Day i.e. on February 13. With whom do people express their love on this day?
8. Valentine's Day: February 14 (Sunday)
Valentine's Day is the last day of Valentine's Week i.e. on February 14. Which people celebrate in their own way. Some make plans for a trip, some for a dinner date. So you have a lot of time to plan to make this day memorable.