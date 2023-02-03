Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list

The month of February is very special for those in love because this month is especially known for love and romance. This month, Valentine's Day is also celebrated on February 14, but it starts on February 7. Which is also called Valentine's Week or Love Week. That means those who love it celebrate it for a whole week. Valentine's week begins with Rose Day. But if you are a little confused about what is celebrated on which day, then see the calendar here. According to this, you can do the best planning of your every single day.